Key Takeaways Remember the Cybertruck mini PC from Computex? It's real now, thanks to Xyber Team stepping up to deliver what the fun demo showed off.

Xyber Team's IndieGogo page offers more details on the mini PC, including AMD Ryzen options, ports, and storage capabilities.

The Cybertruck mini PC will be priced around $399, making it an affordable and intriguing option for those interested. Sign up to learn more.

Cast your mind back to Computex. What was one of your favorite things announced during the event, if you remember? Was it one of the many gaming handhelds that took to the stage, or maybe some of the weird things that made a showing? For me, there were plenty of memorable moments, but for some reason, the Cybertruck mini PC sticks in my head the strongest. If I had to guess what Computex 2024 would have had in store for us, "a tiny Cybertruck that acts as a PC complete with openable doors" would have been my thousandth guess - but it was there.

At the time, it seemed the company behind it, Jumper Technology, was doing it as a fun demo and not as a genuine product. However, another company called Xyber Team has stepped up to the plate to deliver on what Computex teased us with.

The Cybertruck mini PC becomes a real thing

You can see more on the company's IndieGogo page, where you can sign up to receive more information as the project releases. Xyber Team didn't reveal much about what's under the hood on its IndieGogo page, but it did take some time with VideoCardz to clear up what we can expect. It'll come with two options: either an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS APU or a Ryzen 7 7840HS. It'll also come with a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, two full-function PD3.0 Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 output, a 2-in-1 audio jack, and a 5x2.5mm DC-in jack. It'll also support up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB 2280 PCIE4 storage.

The price is pretty good, too; Xyber Team revealed that the 7840HS version will cost around $399. As such, if this sounds like something you'd like, sign up via the IndieGogo page above to learn when the campaign goes live.