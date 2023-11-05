We go into the halftime position of the regular NFL season this weekend, and the overall standing are showing a picture of who is expected to get into the playoffs. Two teams that should both clinch spaces are the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, and they're squaring off against each other on Sunday.

While both teams have impressive win records this season, it's worth noting that Philly hasn't lost a single home game yet, while the Cowboys are two-for-four on the road. A win this week for the Cowboys would be against the run of play, but you can't count QB Dak Prescott and his squad out.

When and where?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 5. Coverage begins at 1:25 p.m. PT, 4:25 p.m. ET, and 9:25 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the Cowboys at the Eagles from anywhere

How to stream the Eagles hosting the Cowboys in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the Cowboys hosting the Patriots live, Fubo is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on FOX in the US, and Fubo is the most comprehensive place to get it. You can sign up for a trial week of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a full month. Once the free trial is over, Fubo starts from $75 a month, but you will be able to catch every single NFL game this season without having to hop between services.

This particular game is being streamed on FOX, so any cable package or streaming service that includes the FOX channels will be carrying the game. The only exceptions are the Las Vegas and New York areas, who aren't carrying the game on local channels. That shouldn't affect streaming it from YouTube TV with NFL RedZone, which costs a single payment of $389 for the 2023/24 season, plus $73 a month.

How to watch the Cowboys at the Eagles in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on DAZN. Just be aware, it's a subscription service and doesn't seem to have a free trial currently. That subscription will cost you £37.75 a month for the four months of the season, which works out to £151.00 in total. You do get the opportunity to watch every single one of the 355 games in the 2023/24 NFL season though, which makes it cheaper than some of the competition.