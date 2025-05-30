Once a niche solution for maximizing silicon yields, chiplets have become the industry’s go-to strategy for delivering more cores at lower costs. AMD popularized the approach with Ryzen and EPYC, Intel reluctantly followed, and now even NVIDIA and Qualcomm are getting in on the act. But while chiplets bring undeniable benefits, including better binning, lower wafer costs, and more flexible design scaling, they also introduce compromises that manufacturers would rather you not dwell on.

Going from monolithic designs to chiplets

Cheaper to manufacture, but comes with higher latencies