The Dark Sky app for iOS will be killed off next year

Apple acquired the popular hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky in March last year. Shortly after the acquisition, Apple took the app off the Play Store, preventing Android and Wear OS users from installing it on their devices. While the app has been available on iOS so far and third-party weather apps still have access to the Dark Sky API, Apple plans to kill them off by the end of next year.

As per a recent update on the Dark Sky blog (via 9to5Google), Apple will end support for the Dark Sky API service, the iOS app, and the website by the end of 2022. The update states: “Support for the Dark Sky API service for existing customers will continue until the end of 2022. The iOS app and Dark Sky website will also be available until the end of 2022.”

Apple has been updating the stock Weather app in iOS with features borrowed from the Dark Sky app since the acquisition last year. The company recently gave the Weather app a major revamp in iOS 15, bringing several new features over from the Dark Sky app, including a brand new design, next-hour precipitation notifications, new animated backgrounds, and more.

Although the Weather app continues to use The Weather Channel for data, that may change by the time Apple ends support for the API next year. It’s worth noting that Apple initially planned on ending support for the API towards the end of this year. But it seems to have extended the deadline probably because the updated iOS Weather app still doesn’t use the Dark Sky API.

