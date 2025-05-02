Summary Dark Souls games and DLC are 50% off on Steam until May 15th.

Every game and DLC in the series is included in the sale.

Even if you own the base games, the DLC can also be bought for half price.

If you're in the mood for something a little more challenging than the average game, you can't go wrong with Dark Souls. The series helped define an entire genre of games that continues to see titles to this day. And while it wasn't technically the first ever game of its kind (looking at you, Demon's Souls), it definitely helped catapult the genre to where it is today.

Fortunately, if you've always wanted to get into Dark Souls but you didn't want to spend too much money, Steam has an excellent sale on right now. You can grab any Dark Souls game, including its DLC, for 50% off right now. And while they're on sale for quite a while, it's still worth snapping them up early in case you forget.

Every Dark Souls game is on sale for 50% off on Steam until May 15th