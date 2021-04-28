Dashlane password manager introduces low-cost Essentials plan

Dashlane on Wednesday announced a new Essentials plan, which the company said offers vital premium features at an affordable price. The latest addition will sit between Dashlane’s free and premium plans, and is available for $2.99 (annual plan) or $3.99 (monthly).

Dashlane said Essentials was created after receiving feedback from users.

“With more and more people realizing the importance of proper password hygiene, one of the most common requests we heard was for a more flexible plan; one still helps users manage the fundamentals of their identity, privacy, and security at an accessible monthly price point, but may not have as many advanced security features as our Premium offering,” said Derek Snyder, Chief Product Officer at Dashlane. “We wholeheartedly believe that everyone should have a password manager—budget constraints or year-long commitments shouldn’t be a barrier to safer, easier access online.”

Dashlane’s Essentials plan allows users to store, secure, and access passwords and personal information for an unlimited amount of accounts across two devices. Meanwhile, the plan also offers access to the company’s Password Changer feature, a one-click tool that will log users into compatible websites, generate strong, unique passwords, and then change the passwords for those sites on the user’s behalf. The Essentials plan also includes Secure Notes for storing plain-text information.

In addition to the new Essentials plan, Dashlane is also introducing more flexible monthly pricing options for all of its plans, including Premium and Family. “This way, nobody feels locked into a plan, nor must pay upfront for the full year’s cost,” the company said.

The price of an Essentials plan is more or less the same price as other plans offered by companies like 1Password and LastPass. Speaking of LastPass, the service recently announced some important changes to free accounts, restricting access to one device type.

You can see Dashlane’s different options, including the Essentials plan, right here.