Blackmagic Design's popular video editing tool, DaVinci Resolve, is finally available for Apple's iPad lineup. The powerful video editor gives you access to a wide set of tools and features to tackle even the most complex projects, and it's completely free to download.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad is optimized for the iPad Pro with Apple's in-house M1 and M2 chips, but you can try it out on older models. However, the App Store listing states it will offer limited functionality on iPad models with memory limitations. iPad Pro users will get access to DaVinci Resolve's complete suite of video editing tools, including a feature-rich cut page with a streamlined interface for touchscreens, a color page for advanced color correction, Blackmagic Cloud collaboration to help users work with others on projects.

In addition, the app offers a few AI-powered features. The App Store listing states:

"DaVinci Resolve features cutting edge AI processing powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine. Tools such as magic mask need only a single stroke to locate and track people, features and objects in a shot. You can make characters stand out in an under lit shot, or invert the person mask and stylize the background.

Smart reframe repurposes footage to dramatically different aspect ratios by recognizing the action in a scene and panning within it so you can quickly create square or vertical versions for posting to social media. Voice isolation lets you easily remove loud, undesirable sounds from interviews and dialogue recordings from noisy locations. AI tools create quick, accurate results saving you hours of time!"

DaVinci Resolve for iPads can open and create DaVinci Resolve projects (drp) and project archives(dra), which are compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 for desktops. It supports various input file formats, including H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW. The app also supports Apple's Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil, and Studio and Pro XDR displays.

As mentioned earlier, DaVinci Resolve for iPads is free to download. However, you'll have to shell out a one-time fee of $95 to get access to DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Download DaVinci Resolve for iPads from the App Store