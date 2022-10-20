DaVinci Resolve, one of the most powerful video editing tools, is coming to iPad. Best of all, the app will be a free download from the App Store.

If you've ever dabbled in video editing, chances are, you've come across DaVinci Resolve. The program offers a robust set of tools and features and can tackle even the most complex projects. Best of all, it has been available for free for PC and Mac for quite some time. Now, Blackmagic Design, the company behind DaVinci Resolve, is looking to bring its software to iPads, announcing that an app will be made available through the Apple App Store sometime later this year.

The application will be able to open and create DaVinci Resolve project files and will be compatible with files from the desktop version of DaVinci Resolve 18. Furthermore, Blackmagic Cloud will be made available in the mobile version of the app, making it easy to collaborate with multiple users. When it comes to looks, the app will heavily rely on inspiration from the desktop app with some differences, like not having a menu bar.

Despite this, full-color and cut pages will be available, but the app will not offer support for Fairlight audio or Fusion visual effects. Blackmagic Design states that it will include these in a future update. Furthermore, the edit page will not be available on the mobile version of the app because it relies too much on keyboard and mouse interactions. In light of this, the cut page on mobile will be getting a boost, with more new features that will make editing easier. In a future update enhanced audio support, keyframing, and split edits will be added. The company also has a long-term plan to add even more features but didn't say exactly what was coming down the pipeline.

The app will offer support for H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW. Naturally, you can use the iPad's internal storage to host video files, and the app will also be able to access the Apple Photos library, external storage via USB-C, and iCloud. DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available for free from the App Store in the next couple of months. Those that need a bit more power will have the option to upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio on the iPad for a one-time fee of $95. This app comes at a perfect time, as Apple recently announced its latest 10th-generation iPads that are both affordable and powerful, but also come with a USB-C port.

Source: Blackmagic Design