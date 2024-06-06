Key Takeaways DaVinci Resolve 19 beta update includes support for Snapdragon X Elite chip with powerful AI features for cleaner images and accurate tracking.

New AI features in Resolve 19 include UltraNR denoise filter, film look creator, and IntelliTrack AI, delivering both audio and video improvements.

DaVinci Resolve 19 also introduces audio transcriptions in the timeline.

Blackmagic Design has released the latest update for DaVinci Resolve 19, which is currently in beta. This third beta update adds full support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip, meaning that the program will not only run natively on the Arm hardware, but also be able to fully leverage the powerful NPU inside these chips.

All-new AI features in DaVinci Resolve 19

Among the new features that are part of the DaVinci Neural Engine in Resolve 19 is UltraNR, a denoise filter that can "dramatically"reduce noise in an image while maintaining clarity. This effect can be compobined with temporal noise reduction for an even cleaner image. There's also a new film look creator FX feature, which can simulate film properties like halation, bloom, and grain for a given video.

Source: Blackmagic Design

Another big new feature is IntelliTrack AI, which leverages an NPU to enable more accurate and stable tracking. This can be beneficial for object tracking in video, but it can also be used in the Fairlight audio utility to track people as they move across a scene and adjust their voice positions in the mixer. Speaking of audio, a new dialogue separator powered by AI should also make it easier to separate spoken dialog from background sounds so you get better clarity. There are a lot of audio features powered by AI, including a new ducker and music remixer.

DaVinci Resolve also adds audio transcriptions to the timeline, so you can edit video based on the audio transcriptions you see on the timeline. Resolve 19 can also detect multiple voices so users can identify different speakers and search for text more easily.

All of theser features can now make use of the NPU in the Snapdragon X Elite processor, which is much more powerful than what we've seen in processors until now. Of course, Intel and AMD will also release products later this year with powerful NPUs (Intel's Lunar Lake lineup and AMD's Strix Point), so this won't be exclusive to Qualcomm PCs forever, but at launch, Snapdragon X Elite laptops will have a big advantage there.

DaVinci Resolve 19 is currently in open beta, but a full proper release should be coming soon. Snapdragon X Elite PCs are launching on June 18th, so the final release will likely arrive around then.