Days Gone was developed by Bend Studios, devs known for the iconic Syphon Filter franchise and first released for the PS4 in 2019. 6 years later, and Days Gone is officially back—even if it's just in the form of a remaster.

Sony released a trailer on Friday (April 25th) to celebrate the updated version of the open-world title, showing the graphical enhancements powered by PS5 and the new features available.

The trailer welcomes players back to the infection-infested lands of Oregon, with Deacon St. John is attempting to find his wife, who was previously thought to be dead. While fans thought that Sony all but forgot about their other zombie-focused IP, the trailer presents a differing argument altogether.