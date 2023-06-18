It's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of cases that are available for smartphones and other gadgets, and I get it. Part of my job is to search for the best cases for popular handsets, be it an Android phone or the latest iPhone, and there are just too many factors to consider. Not all cases guarantee the best fit and finish or damage control, and too many sacrifice style for protection. So if, like me, you prioritize those two aspects of a case over other specialty features, then I can't recommend Dbrand's Grip case enough.

The Grip has been around since 2017, so it's not particularly new. I've actually been using it on and off since its redesigned version came out a few years back and addressed some early complaints. If you're on the fence, trying to figure out whether it's the right case for you, or if you're simply looking for a reliable protective case for your phone, then allow me to play your personal shopper. The Grip is thick and expensive, so it won't appeal to everybody, but if you want a case that combines both protection and style, you can't go wrong with this premium case.

About this review: This review was written after an extended period of testing. Some of the cases and their accompanying skins were provided by Dbrand while others were purchased by the author. The company did not have input in this review.

dbrand Grip case Best premium protective case 8 / 10 If you're looking for an endlessly customizable case for your phone that also offers great protection, then you can't go wrong with Dbrand's Grip case. It offers military-grade impact resistance and a nice texture for a better in-hand feel. You can also customize the back with different skins, so you can keep switching up your phone's look. Pros Easily customizable with skins

Offers military-grade protection

Feels "grippy" and comfortable to hold Cons Expensive price tag

Moderately thick From $50 at dbrand

Pricing & availability

The Grip case with one of Dbrand's Premium skins will cost you anywhere between $50 to $60, depending on the phone you're buying it for. If that's too rich for you, then you can also pick one of the basic skins from its Classic selection to save up to $10. Either way, it's safe to say that the Grip is far from one of the cheapest cases out there.

You can only get the Grip case through the company's website, just like its skins. The Grip case is available for a variety of phones, and it also ships internationally.

Design & build quality

Simple and sturdy

The Grip case is designed very simply. Without the skins, it's essentially a hardshell case comprised of a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) frame and a polycarbonate back. The frame itself is textured with thousands of dots that are invisible to the naked eye, which combined with liquid-black grip strips on the sides, create a more grippable texture. The result is a case that feels superb and comfortable to hold. It doesn't feel weird or awkward to hold as many other rugged cases do, which is a huge win.

The back of the Grip case has a smooth finish with just some branding towards the bottom. It's lined with microfiber on the inside to protect the surface of your phone too. There are other elements that scream quality. The buttons, for instance, are clicky and tactile. I usually find the buttons on Pixel 7 feel oddly mushy, but they feel great here. You also get precise cutouts for the camera lenses, charging ports, and such. The accompanying skins are also cut to precision, which isn't surprising for a brand that's built a reputation by selling skins.

Close

The Grip case also has a noticeable lip around the display, offering added protection when you put your phone face down. I appreciate how this lip is a tad lower toward the center of the case, making it easier to swipe from the edge of the screen. It makes the case form a bit of an arc when you look closely. The lip, of course, is present at the back to protect the camera sensors, too, so you can comfortably rest your phone without worrying about the camera bump.

Usability and drop protection

Rugged protection with a touch of personalization

There's no sugarcoating the fact that the Dbrand Grip is moderately thick. It's not as big as some other rugged cases I've used, but it's also nowhere close to the collection of thin cases I have on my desk right now. I am a huge fan of rugged cases, so I always recommend a healthy selection of rugged options, but your mileage may vary.

The added heft and the grip make the phone more comfortable to hold in hand while using it. It definitely makes a difference, and you'll find it hard to switch and get used to a different case once you've had the Grip for a while.

The case also offers military-grade impact resistance, meaning you don't have to worry about shattering the glass or simply denting your device if/when you drop it. It's easily one of the best protective cases I've used, and it's perfect for those who like to keep their phones in pristine condition. I've had a Grip case on my Galaxy S23 since Day 1, and it remains just as pristine as when I took it out of the box.

Solid protection for the phone and a comfortable in-hand feel are nice and all, but what really seals the deal for me is that the Grip case is highly customizable. Sure, you can always buy different types of cases from various brands, but they all start to look and feel the same after a point. That's not the case with Dbrand. I am a huge fan of the Robot and Navy Camo I have installed on my Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7, but I think the Teardown and Sea Breeze skins are also instant head-turners. Dbrand's leather skin offerings are also quite premium, and they develop a striking patina over time. You can even rock the Grip without a skin, but I highly recommend picking them up to cover the otherwise bland look and feel of a black-colored case.

Should you buy one?

You should buy the Dbrand Grip case if:

You want an endlessly customizable case that can change the look of your phone

You want to buy a good protective case to keep your phone in pristine condition

You don't mind rocking a moderately thick case

You shouldn't buy the Dbrand Grip case if:

You are on a tight budget

You don't want a thick case

My quest for a customizable case ended when I slapped a Dbrand Grip case on one of my phones a couple of years back. It's not the perfect case for everyone, but there's still plenty to like, and it hits most of the right notes. It's far from the bulky and heavy tank of a case that you may have seen, but it still looks and feels like a solid rugged case that can take a beating or two. The other elements of the case, as I mentioned earlier, are also nicely done, and it's a worthwhile buy if you're willing to open your wallet for a premium case in 2023.