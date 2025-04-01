Summary Dbrand's Touch Grass collection simulates the feeling of grass.

It's available "while supplies last" for over 100 devices.

The Touch Grass collection falls in line with a long series of Dbrand product launches on April Fool's Day.

Dbrand is back at it again. No doubt, you've seen half a dozen fake product launches today from various brands trying to capitalize on April Fool's Day. Dbrand is doing the same thing, but true to form, it's not joking around. It's launching a range of skins in the Touch Grass collection, which, as the name implies, gives you an astroturf finish on your devices. It's available now across most of Dbrand's product lineup, with skins available for over 100 products.

Dbrand's Touch Grass collection is real

It just looks a little uncomfortable