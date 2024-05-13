Key Takeaways Dbrand's Killswitch case offers great protection without adding bulk, coming in at just 2mm thick.

It boasts "military-grade impact resistance" and precise port cutouts for easy cable access.

The case is available in two different variations, starting at $59.95.

PC gaming handhelds are great, giving you plenty of processing and graphical power at your fingertips to run all your favorite games. The problem is that, because of their immense power, some of these devices can be quite bulky, and can get even larger if you're putting them in a pouch or slapping them in a case. Now, we've gathered and shared some of our favorite ROG Alley cases from the past, but the Killswitch by Dbrand seems to be one that everyone has been waiting for.

Well, if you've been holding out, the folks at overkill spotted the new release, with Dbrand finally making it availability for purchase, with the essential kit coming in at $59.95, and the travel kit coming in at a little bit more at $74.95. The core bundle comes with the case, kickstand, and skin. The travel kit comes with a cover for the front of the device, and also some enhancement grips for the sticks. Both sets can be purchased directly now from Dbrand and will include free shipping.

Great protection and not a lot of bulk

So what makes Dbrand's Killswitch one of the more desirable options to buy when looking for a case for your ROG Ally? Well, although it provides excellent protection and has great durability, this all comes in a package that's very thin, measuring in at around 2mm thick. Furthermore, the brand claims that the case offers "military-grade impact resistance" and the port cuts outs are absolutely fantastic, with precision cuts that ensure all your cables will plug in easily.

The case also features a kickstand, making it easy to prop up and use while on the go. In addition, the case offers a grippy textured surface that can keep the device in your hands, even in the most tested situations. As mentioned before, the standard kit comes with a case, kickstand and skin. While the travel pack will add a front cover and grips for the joysticks. If you need a little more convincing, Dbrand has an installation video that will give you an idea of how hard it is to install and how it will look.

Now, if you're a current ROG Ally owner, and don't have any protection, then this case might be right up your alley. But if you still haven't dove in and are thinking about buying this model, you might want to hold out, as there the ROG Ally X has already been teased and looks to be coming pretty soon with some excellent improvements across the board.