Sometimes, you want to protect your brand-new device but don't want to hide its beauty with a case. That's where product skins come into play, offering just enough protection from scratches and scuffs while also preserving the overall look of your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other devices. Dbrand is a company known for its fantastic high-quality skins and has now debuted a new set, with a third release in its Robot series called Robot City, with three distinct new skin designs that offer a new look on a familiar design.

Close

The new skins are themed and designed to show different districts within Robot City: Crimes Square, Abusement Park, and Deadquarters. The company, per usual, is clearly having a bit of fun here, with each new skin having a distinct backstory as well. As you can see, the new skins look similar to the previously released Robot Camo, so if you were a fan of that design, you will certainly love this one. Like its previous skins, you'll have the option to purchase this for some of the most popular products that are available on the market like the Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Asus ROG Ally.

In addition to the new skins, Dbrand is going big with this launch, offering some themed products like a 1000-piece puzzle set, a hardcover coloring book, and sticker packs. It's unclear just how popular these might be, but Dbrand has a powerful consumer base, and these items will no doubt be great for those hardcore fans that really love the new designs. You can now purchase these skins directly from Dbrand, and just remember, since this is a limited edition product, there's always the chance that it will be pulled from the store sometime in the future.