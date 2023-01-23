Perhaps one of the best tech products to release last year was Valve's Steam Deck. The portable handheld gaming console offered impressive performance, access to an extensive library of games, and most importantly, had a relatively affordable price tag. Although there are a lot of great Steam Deck accessories, perhaps one of the most important is protection. While the console does come with a carrying case, it's quite bulky, so if you're looking for something that can protect your console and provide a little flair, the latest products from Dbrand might just do the trick.

Dbrand always manages to have a little fun with the promotion of its new products, and with its latest SwitchDeck products, nothing's changed. If you were hoping the company created Joy-Con style controllers for the Steam Deck, you're going to be heavily disappointed, as the company is merely introduced a new protective case and skin for the gaming handheld console.

The first new product its introducing today is a new protective case. This case will provide military grade protection, a "revolutionary" grip, and will also have a detachable kickstand. In addition to the case, the company is also introducing a new skin that will protect the console from scratches. Furthermore, the skin features neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controller colors, giving your Steam Deck some Nintendo Switch vibes after application.

Of course, if the new case or skin isn't really up your alley, you can always opt for the more muted look of the Dbrand Steam Deck cases introduced late last year. The Project Killswitch models come in two varieties, one for basic use and another made specifically for travel. Both kits provide military grade protection while at the same time looking sleek and compact. If interested you can pick up the cases by heading to the Dbrand website. The SwitchDeck Essential Kit starts at $45 for a limited time, while the Travel Kit will cost $60.

Source: Dbrand