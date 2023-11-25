If you've been waiting for Black Friday deals to build a new DDR5-based gaming PC, your patience seems to have paid off. Thanks to a bunch of DDR5 RAM memory kits retailing for their lowest-ever prices, you can bring down the platform tax by a significant margin. For not that much more than the price of the best DDR4 RAM kits, you can build yourself a seriously fast gaming rig. Combine these savings on the best DDR5 memory kits with our Black Friday motherboard deals, and you've got no excuse to delay that PC upgrade anymore.

Lexar ARES RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000 CL30 $87 $120 Save $33 The Lexar Ares RGB DDR5 6000MT/s CL30 memory kit features not only the best frequency and latency combination you can get for a gaming rig, but also comes with an appealing RGB design. It's currently going for $33 less than its regular price, making it a great deal. $87 at Amazon

Lexar has been producing great products in the storage space and has recently started putting out equally attractive and reliable memory kits. The Lexar Ares RGB DDR5 series is available from speeds of 5200MT/s to 6400MT/s, but this 6000MT/s CL30 kit is arguably the best one you can get. If you're looking for an affordable yet consistently performing DDR5 kit for your new build, this 32GB kit has little to complain about.

The RGB design looks great on any motherboard, and there are three colors to choose from — black, white, and gray. You're getting Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO certification, plus RGB customization using Lexar RGB Sync software.

Lexar Thor DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 6000 CL32 $85 $105 Save $20 Lexar's Thor DDR5 32GB 6000MT/s CL32 RAM is a great affordable option for builders steering clear of RGB RAM but still looking for a fashionable design. The black and gold theme aptly complements its high speed and low latency. You can get it at $20 less than its regular price. $85 at Amazon

The Lexar Thor DDR5 32GB 6000MT/s CL32 memory kit brings 6000MT/s speed and CL32 latency in a striking black-and-gold design that impresses even without any RGB. This 32GB kit features a thick, anodized aluminum heat spreader that's sure to impress. Performance and stability are assured, thanks to its XMP 3.0 and EXPO certification, and it can even overclock up to 6400MT/s without much trouble.

Builders using bulky air coolers on their CPUs will also like its low-profile design and almost everyone will appreciate its current $85 price tag, thanks to a solid Black Friday discount.

Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5 64GB (4x16GB) 6400 CL32 $255 $365 Save $110 Corsair's latest Dominator Titanium DDR5 memory kit is not for the faint of heart. Featuring blistering speeds and a high-end premium design, it demands an equally high price premium. The performance is great and it offers customizable top bars. This Black Friday deal shaves off a staggering $110 off its regular price. $255 at Amazon

Corsair's memory kits have always been at the top of my wishlists. Whether it's the all-white Vengeance RGB kits or the uber-stylish Dominator Platinum kits, Corsair never disappoints in style or performance. The all-new Dominator Titanium DDR5 kits take Corsair's performance and aesthetic game to a whole new level, featuring an effortless premium white design and RGB lighting that reminds me of the Vengeance RGB series.

These kits come with a replaceable top bar and feature speeds of up to 8000MT/s. This specific deal knocks $110 off the 64GB (4x16GB) 6400MT/s CL32 kit, making it quite competitive with similarly-specced 4-DIMM competitors. There's no denying that this is still premium RAM, but if you absolutely need 64GB of super-fast RAM to populate all four of your RAM slots, the Dominator Platinum is one of the top contenders, without a doubt.