Intel's Arrow Lake is now available, and it's not quite what Intel or enthusiasts had hoped for. Even before the reviews came out, there were reports of instability issues, and the reviews painted a similar story with inconsistent performance. While we wait for Intel to come up with fixes, there are a few things that you can do easily that will gain some of the promised performance back. Most of these have to do with power issues, where either the BIOS or Windows isn't supplying enough when the CPU needs it. The silver lining is there is every chance that updates can and will fix many of these issues. Some are similar to the situation with AMD's Zen 1 processors, where Windows didn't quite know how to handle the new architecture, and it's our hope that Arrow Lake has a similar story. Until then, here's what you can set to try and recover Arrow Lake's performance.

4 Use the motherboard apps

Don't get frustrated trying to get fast RAM working

Setting up the BIOS of any new system can be daunting, with pages and pages of settings that you might not understand. It's tricky for seasoned PC builders too, and getting our RAM kit to boot with XMP enabled was proving to be difficult, until we tried the AI tool that Gigabyte created to figure out the correct RAM timings. After running Aorus AI Snatch, it spent a couple of minutes thinking about settings, then created an option in the BIOS menu to select. As soon as I rebooted into BIOS to select the new option of 8,933MT/s, and ensured the DRAM voltage was set correctly, the system booted on the first try. Before Arrow Lake, I was wary about using these types of utilities, but it looks like they're going to be more useful this time around, and on future motherboards as well.

3 Check all drivers are installed

It's never been more important to install everything

It's always a good idea to keep your computer's drivers updated, and that's never more true than when you're installing a new platform. Arrow Lake has more chipset drivers than I've ever had to install on Windows, with driver packages for the NPU and other new hardware parts all requiring their own driver package. That's a total of eight driver packages, when you used to have one, plus Intel Management Software. The easiest way to get all the correct drivers is by using the manufacturer's utility, whether that's Asus' Armoury Crate, Gigabyte's Control Center, MSI Center, or ASRock's Motherboard Utility. That will ensure you get all the packages you need, but watch out for the utility trying to install things you don't want, like trials of Norton 360.

2 Increase RAM voltage

The default 1.1V is too low for high XMP speeds