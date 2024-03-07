Key Takeaways The lack of Google support and a barren Amazon Appstore made Windows Subsystem for Android unattractive.

There aren't enough Windows tablets to benefit from touch-optimized Android apps.

People aren't interested in connecting their phones to their PCs.

After just over two years of Android apps on Windows 11, Microsoft has announced that it's dropping support for the platform, removing the Amazon Appstore from the Microsoft Store effective immediately, with existing users only being supported for one more year. Considering how big of a deal it was when this feature was announced, it may seem surprising to see it be killed off so soon, but in reality, it feels like the writing was on the wall all along.

Many factors stopped the Windows Subsystem for Android from being a huge success, and what I'd consider the biggest is that there just isn't interest in bringing your phone to your laptop or desktop. Most people are content with these devices being separate, even if we sometimes think we aren't.

Android apps don't mean much without Google

The Amazon Appstore is so much more barren

The first problem with the Windows Subsystem for Android that contributed to its demise is that Microsoft never really had Google's support. It probably would never happen, and instead, Microsoft deciodced to adopt the open-source version of Android and go to Amazon for its app store. In theory, it's a solid concept, as these two platforms can feed into each other and help each other grow.

But for the average user, only having the Amazon Appstore just means you can't get almost any of the Android apps you care about. When we wrote about the best Android apps for Windows, most of them had to be sideloaded, and sure, that wasn't a super difficult process, but it was a barrier to entry all the same. All the while, solutions like Bluestacks do support Google apps, making this a more attractive solution for those that do want Android apps on their PCs. It just wasn't appealing.

They don't make sense without mobile

The days of Project Astoria were already behind us in 2021

Part of the reason I think people were excited for Android apps on Windows was Project Astoria, something Microsoft was working on during the Windows 10 era to bring Android apps to Windows. The big difference, however, is that back then, Microsoft had a mobile platform to invest in, and Android apps seemed like the only way to save it. No one was willing to support the platform with native apps, so this project was huge for Windows fans who desperately wanted Windows 10 Mobile to succeed.

But by the time the Windows Subsystem for Android was introduced, Windows phones were long dead, and there wasn't really a reason to make this happen anymore. It's as if Microsoft had a very delayed reaction to what fans were clamoring for back in 2015, or maybe there was some hope that by developing an Android app ecosystem, mobile Windows devices could make a return, but that just wasn't going to work out.

There aren't enough Windows tablets out there

How many people are really in need of touch-optimized apps?

A big point in favor of Android apps on Windows 11 would be that they can be used on tablets like the Surface Pro 9. The problem is, beyond that lineup of devices, there really aren't many more tablets to point to where this could be useful. The Windows tablet market is incredibly stagnant right now, despite Microsoft putting in some genuine effort to improve touch experiences on Windows 11, with tons of new gestures to make navigation easier. It just hasn't been enough, and partners aren't seeing enough incentives to produce new tablets.

Dell and Lenovo both introduced new tablets recently, but they're only business devices that will be sold to a few companies and not much else. Dell did have the XPS 13 2-in-1 in 2022, but that was a short-lived device that didn't get a single refresh so far. It feels like all the Windows tablets on the market are either too expensive or too cheap for anyone to care, and there just isn't enough interest. If you have a Surface Pro, losing Android apps is a big deal, but there really aren't that many people in that group all things considered.

Do we even want our phones on our computers?

Other solutions exist, but are they really useful to most people?

The last thing I feel played a big role in the demise of the Windows Subsystem for Android is that I just don't believe a lot of us want to connect your phones to our PCs that much. It's something that always sounds really cool in concept, and when it becomes available, I try it for a few days and never use it again.

It's not just the Windows Subsystem for Android. There are other solutions like this. Bluestacks does pretty much the same thing, as mentioned above, and you also have options like Phone Link and Intel Unison, which connect to your phone instead to give you access to the apps and files on the device you already have. I've tried all of these solutions and have stuck with none of them, and I feel like that's the case for a lot of people.

Outside of maybe syncing SMS messages — one of the few things that really isn't available on a PC normally — there's no time when I would really prefer opening my phone apps on my computer, or it's just too clunky to do spontaneously. A lot of these features require you to unlock your phone, so at that point, why not just use it to do whatever you're trying to do? Plus, all of the apps on your phone are optimized for phones and probably won't work great with a mouse or on a landscape screen.

Most apps and services nowadays have web versions that work better on your desktop than an Android app does, while others just have native apps. For the occasions where you do need to use the Android app for some reason, the hassle of setting things up on your PC probably takes longer than just picking up your phone.

Computers and phones are fine as separate devices

At the end of the day, losing Android apps is a big deal to the extent that it was a major Windows 11 feature, and there are certainly users that will be upset. But in the grand scheme of things, it makes sense why this feature got discontinued, and I honestly wouldn't be surprised to see features like Phone Link go the same route, or at least be downscaled significantly. Unless Microsoft can achieve the level of seamlessness that Apple's ecosystem has, I can't see it going any other way.