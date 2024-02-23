You don't have to splurge on a top-of-the-line motherboard to get all the essential features and reliable performance for your system in 2024, as there are some superb budget options too. Picking one of the best motherboards, however, ensures you get some nice-to-have features like the Debug Code LED that you get on some MSI boards. It's handy to have an LED like this as it keeps you fed with some useful debug codes both during and after POST.

The Debug Code LED essentially displays a two-digit code to denote the current status of your computer. You don't necessarily have to keep track of all the codes, but this proves to be very useful when your system is booting or when it fails to boot. But simply knowing what a debug code is or how to read it isn't enough, and it's also crucial to understand what the codes actually mean, so it's easy to narrow down the problem to a particular component or two for troubleshooting.

Most commonly seen Debug Codes on MSI motherboards

Make note of these codes which you'll often see

Just like Asus and other motherboard makers, MSI also has a long list of codes that you may see on your motherboard's Debug Code LED. But most of them are just "status indicators" that tell you what the system is actually doing at any given point during the boot, meaning you don't have to worry about them much. But the codes that you do need to pay attention to are the ones that you see when your PC fails to boot. Below is a list highlighting such codes along with some potential fixes to get your system up and running again.

The Debug Code LED on MSI motherboards only provide the most probable cause of an error, making it easier to narrow the issue down to a particular component. The actual cause of the problem and its corresponding fix may vary.

Debug Code Error Potential fix 0C-0D Reserved for future AMI SEC error codes These are among the most commonly seen error codes, and they can be fixed by updating the BIOS using the BIOS Flash utility. 0E=0F Microcode not found/loaded This is also a commonly seen Debug Code error that shows up while booting. It is recommended that you reset the BIOS or perform a CMOS reset to fix this. Some people are known to have fixed this simply by restarting their PC a couple of times, but your mileage may vary. 40 System is waking up from S4 sleep state This error typically shows up when your system is booting or when it fails to boot. It happens when you enable Fast Boot/Fast Start on Windows 11/10, so try disabling that to let your system completely shutdown. 50-55 Memory initialization error or memory not found All memory initialization-related errors can be fixed by simply reseating the memory modules. Make sure they're installed properly, and that the memory pins and the contact points are clean. Debug Code 50 can also show up if you use invalid memory type or use RAM that's faster than what your motherboard can handle. 56-57 Invalid CPU type or speed/CPU mismatch You'll see one of these debug error codes if your CPU is incompatible with your motherboard, or has some sort of issue like a bent pin. 5A Internal CPU error Check your CPU socket for bent or misaligned pins. You can even try reseating the processor to ensure it sits properly. 62 Installation of PCH runtime services This indicates a problem with the GPU, and one of the ways you can narrow the issue down to either the GPU or the motherboard's PCIe slot by trying a different graphics card on the same board, or by using the same graphics card on a different motherboard. Alternatively, you can even try clearing the CMOS and updating the BIOS. 90 Boot Device Selection (BDS) phase is started This code indicates that you may have a dead CPU or damaged socket, so you can either check the socket for any potential damages like bent pins or try installing a different CPU. 92 PCI Bus initialization is started There's something wrong with your GPU if this code shows up, so try reseating it to ensure it is connected properly. You can also try removing it and booting with on-board graphics (if you have any) or connecting the GPU to a different PCIe slot. A2 IDE Detect This code shows up when your system is unable to locate a boot device. You may see this error after changing the CMOS battery as it reverts the BIOS to default settings. You can try fixing it by accessing the BOIS and setting up the boot device again. D0 CPU initialization error Another CPU-related error code, which you can try to fix by simply reseating the processor again on the socket. Alternatively, you can also try clearing the CMOS and flashing the latest BIOS if the problem persists. Your only option, unfortunately, is to change the CPU if nothing helps.

Where to find the Debug Code LED on your MSI motherboard?

Via a standalone display

All Debug Codes are displayed on a standalone LED that's located in the top-right corner of the motherboard. This LED is typically found right next to the RAM slots. It is, however, worth noting that not all MSI motherboards will have a Debug Code LED on them. You'll only find this on select MSI motherboards as it is a premium feature that's usually reserved for boards that cost a bit more than your average motherboard.

The ones that don't have a Debug Code LED will notify you of the errors via a cluster of LED lights that is located somewhere in the bottom-right corner of the motherboard. They'll be labeled as CPU, DRAM, BOOT, and VGA, using which you can use to narrow the issue down to a particular set of components. Having a dedicated LED panel showing the Debug Codes is more convenient, though, so you might want to add it to your list of features to look for on a motherboard.

Closing thoughts

That brings us to the end of this particular guide in which we have highlighted some of the most commonly seen Debug Codes that shows up on MSI motherboards. It is nice to have these codes when you are in a pinch and don't know how to troubleshoot, but they may or may not represent the actual cause of the issue. Be sure to do your research before taking extreme measures like uninstalling the components or flashing the BIOS, etc. You may end up doing more damage to your board than fixing it, so proceed with caution.