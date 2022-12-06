Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Google publishes a new Android Security Bulletin on the first Monday of each month, highlighting all the security vulnerabilities patched with the latest security update. Barring a few delays, Google has stuck to this schedule for the last few years, so it comes as no surprise that the company has published the Android Security Bulletin for December 2022 and rolled out a new security update for supported Pixel devices.

December 2022 Android Security Update Bulletin

In the latest Android Security Bulletin, Google has disclosed several security vulnerabilities affecting the Android Runtime, Framework, Media Framework, System, and Google Play system updates components. The company has patched these vulnerabilities with the 2022-12-1 security patch level. In addition, Google has disclosed a bunch of vulnerabilities in closed-source vendor components that were addressed with the 2022-12-5 security patch level.

Pixel Update Bulleting/Functional Update

Along with patching the vulnerabilities affecting all Android devices, the December 2022 Android security update also patches several Pixel-exclusive issues. Check out the full changelog in the section below for the fixes included in the latest update:

The December 2022 Android security update has started rolling out to the Pixel 4a series, the Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 7 series. If you don't wish to wait for the update, you can head to our Android 13 download post for the latest OTA files and factory images for your Pixel phone.

The December 2022 Android security update arrives with the first stable release of Android 13 QPR1, which brings several new features for Google Pixel phones. You can learn more about it in our previous coverage.

For more information on how Android security patch updates work, check out our in-depth explainer on the topic.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Phone Help Community