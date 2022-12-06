Google publishes a new Android Security Bulletin on the first Monday of each month, highlighting all the security vulnerabilities patched with the latest security update. Barring a few delays, Google has stuck to this schedule for the last few years, so it comes as no surprise that the company has published the Android Security Bulletin for December 2022 and rolled out a new security update for supported Pixel devices.

In the latest Android Security Bulletin, Google has disclosed several security vulnerabilities affecting the Android Runtime, Framework, Media Framework, System, and Google Play system updates components. The company has patched these vulnerabilities with the 2022-12-1 security patch level. In addition, Google has disclosed a bunch of vulnerabilities in closed-source vendor components that were addressed with the 2022-12-5 security patch level.

Along with patching the vulnerabilities affecting all Android devices, the December 2022 Android security update also patches several Pixel-exclusive issues. Check out the full changelog in the section below for the fixes included in the latest update:

Apps Fix for issue causing text input to certain fields in the Phone app to display in a darker color Fix for issue occasionally causing playback errors when seeking through video content in certain apps Fix for issue occasionally preventing text messages from restoring from cloud backups during device setup General improvements for background performance in certain Google apps

Audio General improvements for USB audio support for various cables or accessories General improvements to support various audio codecs with certain devices or accessories

Battery & Charging Battery usage in Settings displays information since last full charge (up to 7 days) Fix for issue occasionally causing device to power off while Battery Share is active Fix for issue occasionally causing higher battery usage during media playback with certain apps Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive charging from working in certain conditions Fix for issue occasionally preventing wireless charging from working with certain accessories General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions

Biometrics Fix for issue occasionally causing audio to skip when played over certain Bluetooth devices or accessories Fix for issue occasionally delaying when the fingerprint icon is displayed on the lock screen Fix for issue occasionally preventing fingerprint sensor from detecting touch while always-on display is active Fix for issue where fingerprint enrollment may occasionally display visual glitches in certain conditions Improvements for face unlock lock screen helper text shown in certain conditions

Bluetooth Fix for issue causing music playback to continue without audible sound after ending a call while using certain Bluetooth accessories Fix for issue occasionally causing audio to skip when played over certain Bluetooth devices or accessories Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio switching between connected Bluetooth devices in certain conditions Fix for issue occasionally preventing Bluetooth Low Energy devices from displaying a device name during pairing Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection to car head units using older Bluetooth versions Fix for issue occasionally preventing discovery of certain Bluetooth devices or accessories Fix for issue occasionally preventing previously paired Bluetooth devices from reconnecting General improvements for Bluetooth stability and performance in certain conditions

Camera Fix for issue occasionally causing Camera app to crash while zoomed in or switching modes Fix for issue occasionally causing viewfinder preview to display a blank screen Fix for issue where video that is recorded while switching between camera modes occasionally shows gaps in playback General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions

Display & Graphics Fix for issue occasionally causing screen to flicker when waking from always-on display Fix for issue occasionally causing visual artifacts or glitches while using certain apps or games

Framework Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to display in a different color theme from the system Fix for issue occasionally causing the wrong character to display after a new line in certain apps or UI elements Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile app notifications to appear even if Work Profile is paused Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain apps to rotate to landscape orientation Fix for issue occasionally preventing keyboard from being dismissed while using certain apps

Sensors Fix for issue occasionally preventing "tap to wake" or "lift to wake" from working in certain conditions Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions Fix for issue occasionally preventing Quick Tap from triggering app or system shortcuts in certain conditions Fix to improve Adaptive brightness transitions during phone calls in certain conditions General improvements for proximity sensor performance under certain lighting conditions

System General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions General improvements to optimize device thermal performance in certain conditions or use cases

Telephony Fix for issue causing reduced network or call stability under certain conditions Fix for issue occasionally preventing network SIM cards from activating in certain conditions General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions General improvements for network connectivity after toggling airplane mode off General improvements for switching between 3G to 4G on certain carrier networks General improvements for VPN connection stability and performance on mobile networks under certain conditions General improvements for Wi-Fi calling stability and performance for certain carriers or networks Improve dual SIM network connectivity in certain conditions Improve RCS messaging stability under certain conditions

Touch General improvements for touch response and performance in certain conditions

User Interface Change for home screen search bar behavior to open the Google app when tapping the G logo Fix for issue occasionally causing "Pause work apps" button display over app drawer or in the wrong position Fix for issue occasionally causing certain Settings toggles to appear disabled, or set to the wrong state Fix for issue occasionally causing device color theme to change unexpectedly Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen app icons to appear duplicated after adjusting grid size Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen widgets or icons to appear small or scaled down in certain conditions Fix for issue occasionally causing media player controls to appear invisible or hidden in notification shade Fix for issue occasionally causing notification overflow dot to overlay app icons on lock screen Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to disappear or appear invisible in notification shade Fix for issue occasionally causing screenshot captures to fail in certain conditions Fix for issue occasionally causing suggested apps in Search to overlap or display over results Fix for issue occasionally causing text to appear incorrectly cutoff or truncated at different font sizes Fix for issue occasionally causing UI to reset after adjusting display resolution Fix for issue occasionally causing wallpaper to appear black or empty in certain conditions Fix for issue occasionally enabling touch interaction during the lock screen transition after screen is turned off Fix for issue occasionally preventing media player album art from updating when content changes Fix for issue occasionally preventing media player controls from displaying on lock screen Fix for issue occasionally preventing screen to appear blank or frozen after launching certain apps Fix for issue where incoming notifications would occasionally display over others listed in the notification shade Fix to improve responsiveness of At A Glance home and lock screen widget for certain conditions or use cases Fix to improve spacing for certain UI modals in device setup and Settings General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions and animations

Wi-Fi Fix for issue occasionally preventing hotspot from turning on in certain conditions General improvements for Wi-Fi network connection stability & performance in certain conditions

READ MORE

The December 2022 Android security update has started rolling out to the Pixel 4a series, the Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 7 series. If you don't wish to wait for the update, you can head to our Android 13 download post for the latest OTA files and factory images for your Pixel phone.

The December 2022 Android security update arrives with the first stable release of Android 13 QPR1, which brings several new features for Google Pixel phones. You can learn more about it in our previous coverage.

For more information on how Android security patch updates work, check out our in-depth explainer on the topic.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Phone Help Community