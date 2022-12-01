Although Google positioned its revamped Google Wallet app as a one-stop solution to help users store everything from payment cards to digital IDs, it did not offer support for government IDs and driver's licenses at launch. At the time, the company said that digital ID and driver's license support would make it to the app sometime later this year, and it seems like that time is finally here.

Google has released a partial changelog for the Google Play System update for December 2022, and it includes mentions of digital ID and driver's license support for the Google Wallet app. Google will initially make these features available in beta in the U.S., and it will only support digital IDs and driver's licenses from select states. However, the changelog doesn't mention which states will be included in the beta release. We expect Google to share more details when digital ID and driver's license support goes live in the beta channel in the coming weeks.

Along with the Google Wallet beta changes, the latest Play System Update will bring casting and Nearby Share improvements, including updated Cast settings, reduced delays in discovering contacts via Nearby Share, and a new dialog to accept an incoming Cast on tablets. Check out the current changelog in the section below.

Google Play System Update December 2022 changelog: Critical Fixes [Auto, Phone, TV] Bug fixes for Account Management, Security, and Updatability related services. Device Connectivity [Phone] Update Cast related settings. [Phone] Reduce delays in discovering contacts via Nearby share. [Phone] Inform the user when casting to a Tablet device needing user interaction. Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. Wallet [Phone] Beta feature to allow users from selected US state(s) to digitize their state ID/driver's license into the Google Wallet for convenient, private and secure presentation. Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Location & Context related developer services in their apps. System Management Updates to system management services that improve device performance, and stability.



Source: Google Play System Updates support page