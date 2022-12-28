Samsung has been doing a great job of getting its handsets updated to the One UI 5 based on Android 13. It has also been rolling out the latest December 2022 Android security update to a number of its phones as well. The original Galaxy Z Flip is the most recent handset to get updated with the December security update, patching a number of security holes that existed in the Android OS. While the update is first arriving to the carrier-locked version of the phone, those in the United States with the Galaxy Z Flip should expect to see the update roll out to their handsets soon.

The folks at SamMobile are reporting that the update has arrived to the carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy Z Flip on Sprint in the United States. The latest firmware comes as version F700USQS5HVL2, and offers over 90 security fixes. Although the update is currently limited to just the Sprint variant, the outlet reports that it should start rolling out to other models of the smartphone soon. The update arrives over-the-air (OTA) and could be a staggered roll-out. So if you don't see it immediately, be patient.

You can always check the status of the update by heading to the Settings menu, and checking the Software updates section. If the update is available, you will see a menu item that will allow you to Download and install it. Of course, if you're eager to get it installed now, you can always manually install it. If going the latter route, make sure to back up any important information before you start, just in case there is a problem during the update. Otherwise, let us know in the comments section whether you've seen the update on your Galaxy Z Flip in the US and chime in below.

Source: SamMobile