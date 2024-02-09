Key Takeaways Slim hard shell cases are stylish and unintrusive, perfect for those who want minimal protection and a thin profile for their laptop.

Regular hard shell cases offer a good mix of protection and design without being too thick, making them a safe bet for those who prioritize scratch-and-drop protection.

Rugged hard shell cases provide the most protection but come with compromises such as extra weight and discomfort while typing. They are ideal for those who work in tough conditions and need maximum durability.

Laptop sleeves are a balance between protection and the unabridged experience of using your laptop. They are a great choice for commuters and students who want to keep their laptops safe while traveling.

Laptops are expensive, and the best ones cost well over $1,000 in 2024. Additionally, because OEMs and customers are craving thin-and-light form factors, they can be more brittle than ever. That's why many laptop owners turn to a great case or sleeve to protect their devices. So many cases are available for modern laptops that it can be hard to figure out which one is right for you. Since the cases themselves can be expensive — usually retailing for between $50 and $100 — going through multiple cases to find the perfect one for your use case isn't feasible.

I've tried all the best kinds of laptop cases, from hard shell cases to sleeves. That includes products from the biggest brands on the market today, such as Casetify, Otterbox, Urban Armor Gear, Incase, Moft, and more. Everything on the market today boils down to four main categories: slim cases, regular hard shell cases, protective cases, and sleeves. After reviewing the qualities and features of each category, you should be able to figure out which type of case fits your lifestyle best.

Slim hard shell cases

These cases are stylish, thin, and stay out of the way

Close

Slim hard shell cases are the least intrusive of the lot and are made for people who don't want to deal with the hassle that comes with some cases and sleeves. Ideally, you can install these cases once and forget about it afterward. They won't affect the typing experience at all, nor will they add more than a few millimeters of thickness to your laptop's footprint.

Often, slim hard shell cases are the most stylish type of case available. I reviewed the Casetify Snap laptop case last year, and it's still the thinnest case I've ever used. Casetify also offers hundreds of design prints for the Snap case, so you can choose one that fits your style. While Casetify's Snap case is a design-first option, the Incase Dots laptop case is a more subtle and protective one. Both of these options I've tested are good slim hard shell cases, but there are plenty more out there. In essence, if you want a tiny and unintrusive case — and don't need a lot of protection — slim hard shell cases are the way to go.

Regular hard shell cases

A good mix of protection and design without being too thick

Close

In the middle ground between ultra-slim cases and ultra-rugged cases are what I'm going to call "regular" hard shell cases. These are a bit thicker than the slim hard shell cases but much thinner than the truly rugged ones. People who want ample scratch and drop protection, without the inconvenience of rugged cases, should choose regular hard shell cases. These typically aren't the most stylish cases on the market, but can often be customized with different colors.

If you know you want a hard shell case instead of a sleeve, cases in this middle ground are a safe bet. I reviewed Urban Armor Gear's Lucent laptop case, and it's one of the best clear hard shell cases you can buy. On the more premium side of the market, Otterbox's Lumen Series laptop case is good and features a cool gradient design, but it costs $100. You'll notice these types of cases on your laptop, but they offer a good mix of protection, style, and thickness.

Rugged hard shell cases

These cases offer the most protection, but might come with compromises

If protection is all you care about, some premium rugged cases are available. Dropping your laptop is never a good idea, but these cases stand the best chance of helping your laptop survive. They're characterized by a thick design, large rubber corners, and an overall footprint that makes a statement. However, I've found that they come with some compromises, such as weight and discomfort while typing.

I reviewed the Casetify Impact Case and immediately noticed the protective elements and some discomfort. I've also used rugged laptop cases from Supcase since before I was a reviewer, dating back to my high school and college days. If you're just transporting your laptop to and from places like home and work, you might not need this kind of case. With that said, if you work in some tough conditions, going with a rugged case might make a lot of sense.

Laptop sleeves

Protection when you need it, and no compromises when you don't

Close

Lastly, we get to laptop sleeves, which are my personal favorite. If you like the look and feel of your laptop case, but want more protection, sleeves are a good balance of those needs. You get the unabridged experience of your laptop when you use it, and you can place it in a protective soft or hard shell case when traveling. For me, it's the best of both worlds and makes sense for commuters and students as well.

Laptop sleeves can also add more than just protection to your computer. For example, the Incase Go laptop sleeve has an expandable compartment that you can use to store accessories. Moft's Laptop Carry Sleeve can also hold accessories and doubles as a laptop stand. If you aren't convinced that a hard shell case is the right choice, a good laptop sleeve can be an excellent alternative.

The final say

There are so many cases out there, and it can make a purchase decision complicated. However, finding a case is easier if you narrow your needs down to a category first. You can always buy more than one, such as pairing a hard shell case with a sleeve. Or, you can swap cases in and out based on your needs at the time. If you've found a category you like in this guide, you can start by looking at some of the cases in each category we've reviewed. Otherwise, you can always branch out and look for more available cases in that category.