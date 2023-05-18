As great as the Steam Deck is, compared to some of the newer Steam Deck alternatives that you'll now see popping up, the screen on the handheld isn't the best. You get a 7-inch 1280 x 800 resolution display, but one group wants to boost the specs on the display for you. It's the folks at FX Technology Limited, who have created DeckHD, a screen upgrade for the Steam Deck that pushes it to 1920 x 1200 resolution, better known as Full HD+.

As you can tell, this new display is one that you'll have to disassemble your Steam Deck and install on your own. It's not for the faint of heart, but it might be worth it for hardcore gamers. The screen is higher resolution (1200p vs 800p) than the one Valve has on the Steam Deck, and packs in a few extra upgrades.

One of those is the increased 74% of the Adobe RGB color gamut (up from 45% on the original display), which basically comes down to richer colors and contrasts in your game. Other than that, the DeckHD screen has an anti-glare surface standard, so you can play outdoors and in all kinds of lighting conditions (the Steam Deck only has this on the high-end model). It keeps the same 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness, though. The sample image below shows what you can expect with the right side being the upgraded DeckHD screen, and the left side being the stock screen.

There's a waitlist now for the DeckHD, if you're interested, and Steam Deck HQ reports that it will cost $100. It is unknown, though, how this jump in resolution might impact the battery life of the Steam Deck. Right now, you only get about two to eight hours tops, and that increased resolution might worsen things a bit. Still, considering that the Steam Deck's newest competitor, the Asus ROG Ally, has a 1920 x 1080 resolution display, this screen upgrade will surely be appreciated by many hard-core Steam Deck gamers once it releases.