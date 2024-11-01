If your Windows Server uses a lot of power even when idle, it could be due to misconfigured settings and mismanaged components. This not only increases your electricity cost but also negatively affects the server's hardware components, as they have to bear an unnecessary load. This can ultimately lead to suboptimal performance over time.

Thankfully, you can significantly reduce unnecessary power consumption by implementing power-conserving strategies, adjusting the settings, and efficiently managing the components of your Windows Server.

9 Manage the Power Options

Adjust Windows Server power settings for optimal power consumption

First, you should utilize Windows Server's built-in power-saving settings. Like Windows 10 or 11, Windows Server also has a dedicated Power Options setting that allows you to choose a power plan according to your server requirements. Windows offers three power plans for servers: Balanced, High Performance, and Power Saver.

It is set to Balanced by default, but you can set it to Power Saver. You can also create a custom power plan according to your server requirements in order to reduce excessive power usage. To manage Power Options, launch the Control Panel and switch to Power Options.

Furthermore, you can adjust the Processor Power Management (PPM) settings to manage the CPU's power state. To do so, launch the Group Policy Editor and navigate to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > System > Power Management. Under it, you'll find all your server's power settings.

PPM not only lowers power usage but also reduces heat generation, which can lead to further energy savings by lowering cooling costs.

8 Disable unnecessary services and roles

Reduce the CPU load

Windows Servers can be set up for various dedicated tasks, such as file storage management, centralized network management, virtual machines, and more. However, servers generally run a number of background services and processes that might not be essential for their core functionality.

By turning off unnecessary services and roles for the server, you can reduce resource usage and thereby lower power consumption. To do so, open the Server Manager and identify the roles that are not essential for the task of your Windows Server. These can be anything like print spoolers, diagnostics, and other network roles. Disable these roles to reduce CPU cycles and energy usage.

7 Use energy-efficient hardware

Choose the right processor, RAM, storage drive, and other hardware

A good way to reduce the overall power consumption of Windows Server is to install energy-efficient hardware components. However, finding a high-performing component that also uses less power might be challenging. By carefully selecting and investing in the right components, you can achieve the correct balance.

The processor is the most crucial component because it significantly contributes to overall energy consumption. Install processors with a low thermal design point (TDP) that still meets your performance goal. The latest generation processors, built in partnership with Microsoft, follow cooperative power management techniques for efficient power usage.

Next comes the RAM, whose power usage depends on memory technology, ECC (error correction code) capability, bus frequency, capacity, and density. If you plan to install a large amount of RAM, compare the power ratings.

When it comes to storage drives, avoid spinning drives (HDDs) and go for modern SSDs, as they don't have moving parts for the reading and writing process. The rotation of old hard drives increases power consumption. If you plan to use rotational drives only, select drives with a low RPM (revolutions per minute).

6 Schedule server tasks during off-peak hours

Distribute the power load more evenly

A smart way to minimize power consumption is to schedule power-intensive server tasks during off-hours. This reduces the load on the server during peak times, ensuring that power-hungry processes like backups and updates only run when they're most required.

You can also set these tasks to run at night or on weekends when fewer users access the server. The tasks can be scheduled using the Task Scheduler feature of your Windows Server.

Utilize the Hyper-V feature

Virtualization is a great way to integrate multiple roles onto fewer physical servers, reducing the number of active devices and thereby cutting down on power consumption. Windows Server comes with the built-in Hyper-V feature that allows you to create virtual machines. You need to activate this feature, as it's disabled on the server by default. To install a Hyper-V role, use a Server Manager or an installation command through Windows PowerShell.

4 Optimize the cooling system

Get an energy-efficient fan

An optimized cooling system will ensure that the temperature is under control for the best performance of the server and also so that excessive cooling is not needed. This will eventually lead to less power being required for cooling purposes.

Instead of air conditioning units, you can spend on good variable-speed fans. A variable-speed fan can adjust its speed automatically based on the system load. This way, there won't be unnecessary energy waste when the system is idle or relatively light-loaded. Liquid cooling is another energy-efficient option, though costlier than traditional methods.

Another important thing is to maintain proper airflow to prevent hot air recirculation around the server. For that, ensure that the server racks are organized spaciously for ventilation.

Control your server remotely to reduce power usage

Remotely managing a server is not only convenient but can also help reduce power consumption. Windows Server tools like Windows Admin Center or PowerShell can be utilized to control the server without any need for physical access. This reduces the requirement for display output and other peripherals, further lowering energy usage.

By remotely managing your server, you can also shut down, restart, or put the server into a low-power state when it's not in use, offering more flexibility in controlling power consumption.

Updating the firmware and drivers is more essential on Windows Server than on regular Windows 10 or 11 OS. This is because a lot more external hardware is usually attached to a server, and its drivers need to be up-to-date for the most optimal performance. Updates can also introduce the latest energy-saving tweaks, making the hardware as efficient as possible.

Visit the manufacturer's website to download the latest drivers for your Windows Server. Make sure you download and install compatible drivers.

1 Reduce Display Power Consumption

Turn off inactive monitors

Windows Server is generally monitored through multiple display monitors. However, not every monitor is always actively required. So, turning off or dimming unused monitors can lower overall electricity usage. You can also set the monitor to automatically sleep after a few minutes of inactivity.

Smartly manage the energy usage on your Windows Server

Optimizing your Windows Server for low power usage will not only be cost-effective but also prolong the lifespan of your hardware components. Plus, it will also contribute to a greener IT environment. By applying power-saving settings, optimizing your hardware components, and adjusting the operational strategy of Windows Server, you can easily reduce power consumption without compromising on performance.