Robot vacuums have made our lives easier. But do you have the right cleaning robot for your home?

If you're looking for a futuristic and powerful cleaning wonder designed to clean every inch, edge, and surface of your home, bring home the new Deebot T30S. It's the most advanced ZeroTangle and Edge-to-Edge vacuum and mopping robot from the stable of ECOVACS.

A globally-renowned home robotics brand with loyal customers in 145 countries, ECOVACS makes cleaning robots to free you from the chore of cleaning and enjoy life to the fullest.

The Deebot T30S family comprises the Deebot T30S Omni Combo, ideal for multi-surface cleaning of your homes. Plus Deebot T30S Omni for thoroughly cleaning floors and carpets.

And it's the best time to grab the T30S Deebot robots and save big with limited-time launch prices. Save $150 on the Deebot T30S Combo, available for $1049.99, and get $100 off on the T30S on sale for $899.99 at Amazon.

Deebot T30S combo: Two cleaning wonders in one smart solution

Source: ECOVACS

You can't deny the freedom a robot vacuum offers by taking charge of your cleaning. However, the convenience of a handheld vacuum is unmatched when you need to clean areas and surfaces that a robot vacuum can't access.

Here's the good news: the Deebot T30S Combo is here to realize your wish for the perfect whole home cleaning robot in one intelligent solution.

Designed for multi-surface cleaning, the Deebot T30S Combo comprises a technologically advanced robot vacuum and a powerful handheld vacuum for difficult-to-reach places.

Armed with revolutionary technologies like ZeroTangle Anti-tangle, TruEdge Adaptive Mopping, and 11,000Pa of solid suction power, the robot vacuum takes care of ground-level surface cleaning. Be it any type of floor in your rooms, high-pile and low-pile rugs, or stairs, the T30S robot will ensure they always sparkle.

The handheld vacuum is handy for removing hair, dust, and debris from higher surfaces and narrow areas that the robot vacuum can't clean. It offers a good grip for easy usage. You'll often find yourself pulling it out of the Deebot's cleaning hub to sweep the pet hair from sofas with its mini power upholstery brush and debris from window sills and door rails using the flat brush.

Plus, the crevice tool will easily pull out dirt, food crumbs, and even fine dust stuck between sofa seats, and tight spaces.

The handheld vacuum with strong suction will allow you to clean table tops, shelves, sofa seats, ceiling lamps, narrow edges, and hard-to-reach tight corners. It's also great for cleaning the beds of your pets and their litter boxes.

The magic of this revolutionary combo continues after cleaning with its Dual Self-Empty innovation. Docking into the cleaning hub activates the auto-empty feature for the robot vacuum. And the handheld vacuum also gets automatically emptied when you put it back in the hub.

Moreover, you can store the handheld vacuum cleaning accessories in the hub for a tidier-looking home.

ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle technology for zero worries

Upgrade to the Deebot T30S cleaning revolution and forget the worries of hair-tangled brushes.

The ZeroTangle Anti-tangle technology of the T30S has a unique V-shaped roller brush that prevents hair from tangling on it during cleaning. The innovative Dual Comb Teeth Arrays also ensure that hairs are sucked right into the dustbin and keep hair from getting tangled in the brush.

What makes ZeroTangle effective is that firstly smart navigation illuminates the robot's mapped path for sensing and viewing different surfaces. Then, it prevents human and pet hair from wrapping onto the roller brush while cleaning.

Equipped to manage long strands of hair up to 25cm, the Debot T30S has an outstanding anti-tangle rate of 0%. Just what you need for uninterrupted, hands-free cleaning.

TruEdge Adaptive Edge mopping to clean every inch

The breakthrough TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping technology will help you achieve complete edge-to-edge cleaning of your walls, cupboards, and furniture.

This is possible as one mop of the robot is attached to a flexible mechanism that enables it to extend out of the Deebot during cleaning. Imagine pushing a handheld mop further out to reach closer and clean a space. The robot's mop reaches as close as 1mm to the edges of walls and cupboards, and legs of sofas, chairs, and tables.

Moreover, advanced algorithms for obstacle avoidance enable the T30S to sense objects in its path and calculate the exact distance to them to avoid collisions. This way the Deebot effectively cleans around obstacles like toys left on the floor by extending and retracting the mop during the cleaning task.

Now you can effortlessly clean almost every inch of your home with the Deebot T30S and its improved 99% coverage,

Powerful 11,000Pa suction for thorough cleaning

When it comes to suction power, the Deebot T30S is at the top.

The strongest 11,000Pa suction power is perfect for all floors and carpets. It effectively sucks up large particles, dust, debris, cat food, human and pet hair, and even fine dust.

Stubborn coffee stains and dried-up juice messes are no match for the power and speed of Deebot's Omni Turbo 2.0 motor. Fast 180rpm dual plate rotating scrubbing ensures they are scrubbed thoroughly till the floor is clean. Plus, the unique duct design of the motor unleashes full suction power for pro-level carpet cleaning you'll enjoy for years.

All-in-one cleaning hub that cleans the robots and itself

Innovatively designed, the All-in-one cleaning hub of the Deebot T30S gives you a delightful hands-free cleaning experience so you can spend more time enjoying life.

Neat and compact, it fits in every home and also cleans the robot, handheld vacuum, and itself.

It auto-empties the dustbin of T30S when it returns after clearing. Washes the two cleaning mops with 158°F hot water to dissolve tough dirt and stubborn stains. Dries the mops until clean with its 2-hour fast hot air drying action to prevent odor after cleaning.

Moreover, the one-tap self-cleaning function cleans the hub, while auto-tank refill tops up the tank with water when needed, to ensure the mops are always humid while mopping.

And you can relax knowing you won't have to empty the dustbin for up to 90 days. The Smart Auto-empty feature empties the dust for you every day.

The intelligent hub also charges 40% faster than previous Deebots and is ready to clean when you want.

Smart conveniences for personalized experiences

Use and control the Deebot T30S the way you like, it's built to adapt to your preferred cleaning ways.

There's the simple and smart ECOVACS mobile app for customizing your mapping, scheduling, cleaning of specific areas, and more. Or use OK Yiko assistance to command it with your voice.

You can control the T30S with desktop widgets and Dynamic Island too. Or link it with your favorite devices to make Siri, Alexa, or Google Home control your cleaning tasks.

Deebot T30S can also take commands from your foot. Yes, with the unique Foot Touch Control feature, all you have to do is gently touch the robot's bumper with your foot while it is in the cleaning hub. That touch of your foot is a command for the Deebot T30S to get moving and clean your entire home.

Move up to next-level cleaning with the Deebot T30S family

Undoubtedly, the Deebot T30S Combo is a revolutionary cleaning solution to keep multiple surfaces sparkling in your home. Or you can choose the more affordable Deebot T30S if your home is smaller and you need an advanced cleaning robot for floors and carpets.

Moreover, innovative features like 6-min quick home mapping, auto mop lifting for clean and dry carpets, and TruDetect 3D 3.0 for uninterrupted and precise cleaning make the Deebot T30S family a no-brainer.

Grab your Deebot T30S now and save big with the limited-time introductory prices: the Deebot T30S Combo for $1049.99 at $150 off, and the Deebot T30S at $899.99, with $100 off, at Amazon.