DeepCool LS520 SE Liquid Cooler $72 $90 Save $18 The DeepCool LS520 SE is a liquid cooler that can handle high-end builds while being compact enough to fit inside most cabinets. It's one of our favorite coolers, and you can get it for 20% off this Prime Day. $72 at Amazon

With heat being a constant threat to your computer system, adequate cooling for all the components is absolutely vital for their longevity. Overheating is especially bad for your CPU, which can easily hit high temperatures if you’re not careful. A decent CPU cooler is almost as important as the processor itself.

While experts may argue that a custom-made liquid cooling block provides the highest cooling capacity for your CPU, they can be extremely expensive and borderline impossible for beginners to set up. Thankfully, there’s an abundance of liquid coolers, with the DeepCool LS520 SE Liquid Cooler being our favorite all-in-one cooling solution. Thanks to a 20% discount this Prime Day, the LS520 SE is currently one of the most affordable liquid coolers on the market!

What’s great about the DeepCool LS520 SE liquid cooler?

The DeepCool LS520SE is a powerful 240mm liquid cooler that gets the job done when it comes to lowering your CPU temperature. Its pump can spin at a high speed of 3100 RPM to ensure your CPU runs at optimal temperatures, even under heavy loads. In addition to its compatibility with both AMD and Intel, it can also handle extreme overclocking thanks to its ability to dissipate up to 280W of heat.

The liquid cooler comes with two DeepCool FE120 ARGB fans that have a maximum speed of 2500 RPM. It's also aesthetically pleasing, thanks to the bright ARGB infinity mirror mounted on the pump.

What’s more, the DeepCool LS520 SE Liquid Cooler is down to its lowest price at $72, making it an absolute steal! Better yet, you can pair this AIO liquid cooler with a brand-new processor, as there are plenty of discounts on CPUs this Prime Day.