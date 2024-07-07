With the next-gen AMD Ryzen 9000 and Intel Arrow Lake CPUs just around the corner, it might not be the most ideal time to build a gaming PC right now. But, if you've been holding on for months already and want to build an all-white, current-gen system that will comfortably last you for years without requiring upgrades, you can still go ahead. Plus, the white-themed build we're going to suggest is fully ready for drop-in CPU upgrades without the need to change your motherboard, at least until 2027.

The gaming PC we're going to build is a $2,000 high-end rig capable of tearing through any modern AAA title. Plus, the components we've chosen will give it an ethereal look, complete with gorgeous RGB lighting and a striking all-white design. This is arguably the best-looking, highest-quality, white-themed gaming PC you can build today. We've had to swap some components for alternatives due to availability issues, but that doesn't take away from the beauty of the build.

Best components for the definitive all-white gaming PC in 2024

Best CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7600 The ideal 6-core gaming chip $199 $229 Save $30 AMD's 6-core Ryzen 5 7600 is all you really need for an AM5 gaming PC. It provides enough performance to support any high-end GPU, runs cool, and even comes with a stock cooler. $199 at Amazon $199 at Newegg

If gaming is your only concern, you shouldn't look at anything other than the Ryzen 5 7600 for your CPU needs. This 6-core, 12-thread AM5 processor is an underclocked Ryzen 5 7600X with essentially the same gaming performance but a lower price tag. It features the same core configuration and cache as the 7600X but comes with a lower TDP of 65W instead of 105W.

Even if you compare it to its Intel counterparts like the Core i5-13600K or Core i5-14600K, there's very little separating these chips in gaming performance. Plus, you're getting it for around $50 less than the Intel picks. Moreover, buying Intel will tie you to the now-obsolete LGA 1700 platform, whereas the Ryzen 5 7600 is on the latest AM5 platform from AMD that will enjoy support at least until 2027.

Overall, you're buying one of the best gaming CPUs — a $200 6-core chip on a modern socket with enough performance to keep up with almost any high-end GPU.

Best CPU cooler Thermaltake TH360 V2 ARGB Sync Great performance, great looks, great price The Thermaltake TH360 V2 ARGB Sync AIO liquid cooler is one of the most value-packed cooling systems you can buy. It is not only more than enough for any 6-core CPU but will keep pace with any future CPU upgrades you make. The ARGB fans and pump can be customized to sync with the overall RGB theme of your build. $130 at Amazon $128 at Newegg

When you're using a CPU like the Ryzen 5 7600 in your build, you don't really need the best CPU liquid cooler. But, the Thermaltake TH360 V2 ARGB Sync is ready for the future when you eventually switch to a new and likely more power-hungry processor. Plus, to make the most of an all-white build, a 360mm AIO is more or less necessary to completely occupy the top of your PC case.

The TH360 V2 ARGB Sync can easily handle almost any high-end CPU with ease. Plus, its three 120mm ARGB fans and infinity mirror pump provide a decent dose of RGB lighting to your build. The all-white design is minimalist yet eye-catching, to keep up with the rest of your white-themed components.

Best GPU Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Super AERO OC Blistering performance and gorgeous aesthetics $821 $880 Save $59 The Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Super AERO OC is a big improvement over its predecessor, providing 16GB of VRAM and incredible performance for the price. Its understated white design is perfect for those building a high-end, sophisticated gaming rig. $821 at Amazon $858 at Newegg

The graphics card is invariably the most exciting component of any gaming PC, and the Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Super AERO OC takes that excitement up several notches. Thanks to its brilliant white design, exceptional cooling, whisper-silent operation, and excellent performance, it's a no-brainer for this all-white build. The RTX 4070 Ti Super is one of the best GPUs you can buy today, offering top-tier 1440p and great 4K performance.

The Gigabyte AERO OC variant combines that performance with an impressive and massive cooling system with understated RGB lighting on the logo. It's the perfect model for anyone wanting to reserve RGB lighting for the rest of their PC, desiring an industrial yet striking design for their graphics card. Mounting this card vertically will further enhance the esthetics of your gaming PC, and I highly recommend doing that.

Best motherboard Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX ICE Gorgeous white design & premium features $210 $240 Save $30 The Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX ICE offers premium aesthetics and great features at an affordable price. Its white PCB is a rare addition, which combined with its top-notch build quality, VRM design, and next-gen features, makes this board perfect for any high-end, all-white build. $210 at Amazon $210 at Newegg

When it comes to the best motherboards, it's not always easy to get premium features and a great design at an affordable price. But the Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX ICE manages to do just that. The first thing you'll notice about this board is the shimmering all-white design, which extends not only to the VRMs and SSD heatsinks, but to the PCB itself. This is extremely rare, and even more so for a motherboard in this price range.