Degrii Zima Pro Pool Cleaner is redefining the standards of pool maintenance with its extraordinary cleaning power. Engineered with state-of-the-art technology, this pool cleaner delivers unparalleled suction and advanced cleaning capabilities, ensuring every corner of your pool is spotless.

Whether for residential or commercial use, the Zima Pro’s superior performance sets a new benchmark in the industry, making pool maintenance easier, faster, and more efficient.

If you’re tired of manually cleaning your pool or dealing with ineffective cleaners, the Degrii Zima Pro is designed to make your life easier.

Exceptional suction efficiency: 4700 GPH suction rate

The Zima Pro boasts an impressive suction rate of 4700 gallons per hour (GPH), easily removing debris, dirt, and even stubborn particles from both the pool floor and walls. Whether your pool is littered with leaves, sand, or smaller debris like dust, this cleaner’s robust suction power ensures thorough cleaning, even in the most challenging conditions.

If you live in an area where leaves and twigs frequently fall into your pool, the Zima Pro’s suction power will save you hours of manual skimming. With its powerful suction, this pool cleaner can clear both small debris and large leaves, leaving your pool floor and walls spotless. It's ideal for homeowners who love lounging by the pool without worrying about maintenance or for commercial facilities that need to maintain immaculate conditions for guests.

Advanced dual-filter basket system: Enhanced filtration

Equipped with a 6.5-liter dual-filter basket system, the Zima Pro captures everything from fine dust particles to larger debris like pebbles or leaves. This advanced filtration system significantly improves cleaning efficiency while reducing the frequency of filter maintenance, meaning you won’t need to constantly worry about clearing out the filter during cleaning sessions.

If your pool is prone to collecting fine particles like dust or sand—especially after storms or windy days—the dual-filter system will make a big difference. Not only does it prevent clogging, but it also ensures that smaller particles are effectively captured, keeping your pool water crystal clear. If you’ve got a pool at a commercial facility, the enhanced filtration helps maintain consistently clean water, reducing the need for manual maintenance.

Comprehensive cleaning modes: Tailored cleaning experience

Degrii Zima Pro offers five customizable cleaning modes, each designed to tackle specific surfaces and types of debris. Whether you need to clean the pool floor, walls, waterline, or even specific areas manually, the Zima Pro has you covered. These customizable modes ensure that every part of the pool receives the appropriate level of attention, no matter the shape or size of your pool.

Large, irregular-shaped pools can be difficult to clean thoroughly, especially along the walls or the waterline where grime tends to build up. With the Zima Pro’s cleaning modes, you can choose a focused wall-cleaning mode for those tricky vertical surfaces, or the waterline mode to tackle stubborn buildup at the edges.

It’s perfect for both residential owners looking to maintain a pristine pool and resort managers aiming to provide their guests with luxurious, clean environments.

Extended runtime for large pools: Up to 210 minutes

Thanks to its powerful 10,000mAh battery, the Zima Pro offers a runtime of up to 210 minutes on a single charge. This extended runtime allows the cleaner to tackle large or complex pools without the need for frequent recharges, making it an excellent choice for homeowners with expansive pools or commercial facilities that need uninterrupted cleaning.

For those with larger pools, or pools that are heavily used during summer parties or busy weekends, the Zima Pro’s extended runtime is a lifesaver. You won’t have to worry about the cleaner running out of battery halfway through the job. Its ability to handle extensive cleaning sessions means your pool will be spotless in one go—perfect for anyone who wants maximum results with minimum hassle.

Smart 3D path planning: Optimized pool coverage

Featuring smart 3D path planning technology, the Zima Pro navigates your pool intelligently, adapting to its shape, obstacles, and size. This advanced system ensures that every inch of the pool is covered efficiently, with no missed spots or collisions. By optimizing its path, the cleaner enhances its effectiveness, guaranteeing a pristine pool every time.

If you have a pool with tricky corners, slopes, or varying depths, the Zima Pro’s 3D path planning ensures that no area is left untouched. Unlike traditional cleaners that might struggle with navigation, this pool cleaner intelligently maps out the most efficient cleaning route, reducing the time and effort needed to achieve a flawless pool.

Ultrasonic radar technology: Precision cleaning

The Zima Pro’s ultrasonic radar technology incorporates over 20 sensors, including a 360-degree radar, which improves its cleaning accuracy by up to 10 times compared to conventional cleaners. This means even the most difficult-to-reach spots are easily managed.

For homeowners with oddly shaped pools or unique obstacles, like decorative fountains or steps, the Zima Pro’s radar technology ensures precise navigation and cleaning. It’s perfect for those who need a cleaner that can handle complex environments with ease, whether it’s a luxury home pool or a resort that needs to maintain its reputation for cleanliness.

Real-time app control: Stay connected from anywhere

The Zima Pro is built for tech-savvy users, offering real-time app control via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You can monitor the cleaner’s progress and control its operations from anywhere, ensuring a consistently clean pool without even needing to be at home. Whether you're scheduling cleanings or simply checking in on the current status, the app provides unparalleled convenience.

Imagine being able to schedule a pool cleaning while you're away on vacation or at work, so when you come back, the pool is already spotless. The real-time app control allows you to monitor the pool cleaner’s performance, making it perfect for busy homeowners who prefer a hands-off approach to pool maintenance.

Self-parking and one-click lift: Hassle-free retrieval

When the battery is running low, the Zima Pro will automatically park near the edge of your pool, making it easy to retrieve. Plus, with its one-click lift function, you can lift the cleaner out of the water effortlessly, saving time and effort.

If you’ve ever had to manually fish out a pool cleaner from the deep end or struggled to pull it out of the water, the self-parking and lift features will be a huge relief. It's particularly useful for anyone who wants to avoid the hassle of bending over and retrieving a heavy pool cleaner.

Powerful cleaning every time

The Degrii Zima Pro Pool Cleaner truly unleashes superior cleaning power for all pool types. Whether you’re a busy homeowner, a pool manager, or someone simply seeking a more convenient and thorough cleaning solution, this device offers exceptional performance, user-friendly features, and cutting-edge technology.

With the Zima Pro, you can maintain a sparkling clean pool with minimal effort, making it the ultimate tool for pristine, hassle-free pool maintenance.