DeleteMe Use code "VALNET20" for 20% off A service that can keep your private information from surfacing online. DeleteMe scans thousands of websites and eliminates the information, giving you peace of mind. See at DeleteMe

If you've ever searched your name online, you'll probably remember the anxiety you first felt when you were hit with all kinds of personal information that just popped up from a simple search that displayed personal information like current and previous addresses, phone numbers, family member names, and more.

If you've ever thought about removing this information from the internet, then a service like DeleteMe is a great option, giving you peace of mind for a small price. Luckily, we've managed to secure a special discount with the service that will knock 20% off for a limited time.

How does DeleteMe work?

Well, the service requires that you submit your personal information first, so it can comb through the internet to find the stuff that it needs to remove. From here, the company goes to work, removing your data from thousands of websites. If you're curious, you can check out the full list of websites, as it is quite extensive.

When the job is complete, you'll receive a report that shows how many websites were checked, how much information was removed, and also how many brokers have your this data. Of course, since these brokers continue to update their network, DeleteMe will continue to run sweeps every three months in order to keep your private data off of these websites.

So if you're looking to clean up your information from the internet, this service is going to come in handy, and as stated before, we've scored a deal that's exclusive to XDA that knocks 20% off. Just make sure to use the code "VALNET20" when checking out to get 20% off your purchase.