Dell introduces its new premium 13-inch business laptop, the Latitude 9330

Today, Dell is announcing its all-new Latitude 9330 business convertible, along with a few new Precision workstations, including the 5470 Anniversary Edition, 7670, and 7770.

Of course, stealing the show is the Latitude 9330, which is the first 13-inch laptop in the lineup. Previously, the relatively new Latitude 9000 series consisted of 14- and 15-inch versions, but for now, it’s going to be 13- and 14-inch instead.

Dell Latitude 9330

The Latitude 9330 is meant to pack everything that Dell could put into a 13-inch flagship laptop. It’s got 12th-gen (U-series) processors, a QHD+ 16:10 display, options for 4G LTE and 5G, and it weighs in at 2.8 pounds. At just 8.3mm, it’s the thinnest Dell Latitude laptop ever.

It’s also got the world’s first collaboration touchpad. As you can see from the image above, it includes quick access buttons for Zoom meeting that you can use to turn your video on and off, mute or unmute, share your screen, or chat. The touchpad itself is still mechanical, rather than a haptic touchpad like you’d find in the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

It comes with new Dell Optimizer features that were announced last month, such as the ability to have your screen automatically blur when someone is looking over your shoulder. Of course, it also has the Dell Optimizer features that you’re used to, such as Express Sign-in, which wakes the PC when you sit in front of it and then uses an IR camera to log you in.

The Dell Latitude 9330 will arrive globally in June, with pricing announced closer to that date.

Dell Precision 5470 25th Anniversary Edition, 7670, and 7770

It’s the 25th anniversary of Dell’s Precision workstations, so it’s introducing the Precision 5470 25th Anniversary Edition. It comes in a new Cobalt color, which is what differentiates it from the Precision 5470, and it’s available in limited quantities in the U.S. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

Finally, we’ve got the Precision 7670 and 7770. Unlike the Latitude lineup, which uses 9000 as its premium lineup (something that was only added a couple of years ago), premium Latitude machines sit under the 7000 banner. And since these are 16- and 17-inch machines, they bring the power.

They come with Intel’s 12th-gen processors, and they’re boosted up to 55W, which is impressive given that these types of machines typically use 45W processors. For graphics, you’ll be able to get up to NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics and up to 128GB DDR5 memory. It’s worth noting that DDR5 is a little more future-proofed, since a lot of machines are still shipping with DDR4, due to the cost of parts.

They also come with Dell Optimizer for Precision, which is relatively new. It has new reporting and analytics features that are designed to improve performance on the types of apps that you would use on a machine like this.

As is the case with all of the products being announced today, there’s no pricing on the Precision 7670 and 7770 yet. They’re arriving in Q2.