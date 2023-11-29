Key Takeaways Dell's XPS lineup is undergoing a major refresh with the introduction of the XPS 14 and XPS 16, bringing updated designs and powerful hardware.

As we approach the end of the year, CES 2024 is fast approaching, and with it come many new announcements of top-tier laptops from all PC manufacturers. Dell, however, has had its CES lineup of laptops leaked a little early, giving us a glimpse at what the company is planning for next year when it comes to its flagship products. Most noticeably, the XPS lineup is getting a major shakeup after being a little stale in the past couple of years, with the introduction of the XPS 14 and XPS 16.

The new Dell XPS 13, 14, and 16

First off, we have the XPS family, Dell's most well-known line of products. The leak, which comes to us from Windows Report, indicates that the XPS 13 will get a "slight refresh", while keeping the same design as before. It's worth noting that the XPS 13 was never updated for 2023 because Intel didn't make a 9W processor to follow the one used in the 2022 model, so even a simple spec bump is pretty good news.

Then, we have the newcomers. The report oddly indicates that this is some kind of refresh of an existing product, but there hasn't been a Dell XPS 14 in the past. The laptop does look similar to the XPS 13 Plus, but this new model is said to feature the latest Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs, something you'd previously have to get an XPS 15 for.

Finally, there's the XPS 16, another complete new comer to the series, seemingly replacing the XPS 17 of years past. All that's mentioned is that this one will feature Intel's upcoming Core Ultra CPUs and and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics, making it the most powerful of the bunch.

Both the XPS 14 and XPS 16 seem to follow a very similar design language, which finally modernizes the look of Dell's larger laptops. Even though the company introduced a brand-new XPS 13 and 13 Plus in 2021, the XPS 15 and 17 have looked the same for multiple generations at this point, so this is a clear change of pace.

Alienware laptops get a refresh

Dell's lineup for CES 2024 also includes new Alienware gaming laptops, which are mostly just refreshes. The new series includes the Alienware m16 R2, m18 R2, and x16 R2, all of which are follow-ups to laptops launched in 2023. The new 16-inch models will feature Intel Core Ultra H processors and Nvidia graphics, as you'd expect, though it seems like the Alienware m18 R2 will use processors that don't adopt the new Core Ultra branding. It's likely the company will be using Intel's HX-series processors, which are based on desktop parts, and thus, the Raptor Lake Refresh that launched a few weeks ago. This lineup doesn't use Intel's new branding yet.

One thing mentioned in the report is that the Alienware m16 R2 (and presumably other models as well) will feature a Stealth Mode, which, according to Windows Report, "seamlessly transitions from gaming to productivity". Based on the name of the feature, it seems like this might refer to slowing down the processor and GPU in order to keep fan noise down when the laptop is being used for less demanding tasks. However, there's no clear indication either way.

There are new monitors and peripherals, too

Finally, Dell will also showcase some new monitors and accessories at CES 2024, according to the leak. From Dell's mainstream brand, we have the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is a "super ultrawide" monitor with a 40-inch display and 32:9 aspect ratio. As the name suggests, it seems like you can use the monitor as a hub for peripherals connected to your PC, and there are even some front-facing ports under the screen, so you can more easily plug in accessories.

Most of the remaining products are from Alienware, starting with the Alienware 27-inch 360Hz gaming monitor, which has a fairly self-explanatory name. It uses a Quad HD QD-OLED panel, meaning you can count on one of the very best HDR experiences on the market, along with vibrant colors and true blacks. There's also the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED monitor. This 32-inch panel comes in a very sharp resolution and an ultrawide (21:9) aspect ratio, and it also uses QD-OLED for the same excellent HDR experience, including Dolby Vision HDR support. It also supports HDMI 2.1, so you can make the most of it with the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Finally, there's a new Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard and Mouse bundle for gamers. The keyboard features a 75% design, while the mouse weighs just 60 grams, so this should be a solid choice for gamers.