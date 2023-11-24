Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor $600 $800 Save $200 The Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor packs everything you need for gaming, work, and beyond. It has a crisp 4K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a Display Port and HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 1ms response time. $600 at Dell

Black Friday is officially here, meaning if you've been waiting to upgrade your desk setup with a great new monitor, now is the time to shop. You'll find plenty of great discounts on monitors in all sizes, shapes, and resolutions. But a monitor that I need to recommend this deals weekend is the Dell 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor. I review tons of monitors, and I've checked out eight this year, but none have beaten this Dell option. This monitor sits on my desk as my daily driver, and it has everything I need for work, play, and beyond. Right now, you can get it from Dell for $200 off — that's a 25% savings — and you should absolutely check it out.

Why I love the Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor

Tons of ports for your devices (including the all-important HDMI 2.1)

The main reason I love the Dell 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor has a lot to do with connectivity. I love monitors that can connect to all the devices I own, and this one has that capability. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports on board in addition to Display Port 1.4. That HDMI 2.1 aspect is really important if you want to connect your current-generation gaming console and get the full 120Hz refresh rate. I connected my Xbox Series X and can get smooth gaming and full 4K glory. If you connect to the DisplayPort, you'll get a 1ms response time, an even faster 144Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring there's no screen tearing.

Other highlights include a headphone jack on the front and rear, meaning you can plug headphones into the monitor for audio quite easily, or even your dedicated speakers like I did when I use it with my Mac Mini over HDMI.

It has a sleek design with some cool lighting effects

Close

Of course, it's important for a monitor to look good, and the Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor shines. It has an all-black build, and it doesn't really have the traditional gaming monitor look. However, it's not bland; the back even has a nifty blue LED light strip that always lights up my setup in the dark. Plus, instead of having annoying buttons like other monitors, this option uses a joystick. That means switching inputs, tweaking brightness settings, and other things are always easy for me whenever I'm busy.

The nifty bonus features

There are the bonus features that make this monitor extra useful. It has picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes. Paired with a multi-device keyboard and mouse like my Logitech MX Keys S and Logitech MX Master 3S, this means I can use my connected devices side by side. I use my Mac Mini and my Surface together at once, for example. You have full control, too, and you can have your HDMI signal on one end and DisplayPort digital on the other. This can be useful if you're gaming and watching a guide on your PC, for example. It's multitasking heaven!

A $600 price tag cheaper than Amazon's price!

The Dell 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor is currently on sale for $600 on Dell.com. That's $200 off the usual price of $800 and well off the $1,000 price I paid when I first purchased it in 2022. While $600 seems like a lot for a monitor, you have to keep in mind that this is a premium offering. The $600 price is even cheaper than what you'll get on Amazon, which currently has it for $735.

Grab it while you can!

As with all Black Friday deals, this one won't last forever. Be sure to grab this monitor from Dell while you can. But don't worry if it happens to sell out. We're busy looking across the web for tons of other Black Friday savings. Check out some other great Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart right now.