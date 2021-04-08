Dell refreshes Alienware and G-series gaming laptop lineups with AMD Ryzen

After almost a decade, Dell has introduced a new Alienware laptop powered by an AMD processor, specifically the new Ryzen 5000H-series of mobile CPUs. The new Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 will be accompanied by the Dell G15 and G15 Ryzen Edition gaming notebooks. All three will be available with NVIDIA’s new RTX 30-series GPUs. The company has also announced a new range of gaming monitors available in 25, 27, 32, and 34-inch.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5

The new Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 features a similar design as the laptop’s existing Intel version. It is, however, thicker and heavier than the previous generation R4 model. It will be available with a 15.6-inch Full-HD panel with 3ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate, another 1080p panel with 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 100% sRGB color coverage with lower 300-nits brightness, or a 400-nit QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and G-Sync for a smoother gaming experience.

The base variant will be available with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 3060, while you can go up to a Ryzen 9 5800HX with the RTX 3070. According to Dell, both the RTX 3060 and 3070 will offer 115W+10W(boost) of graphics power, which means a solid 125W of maximum graphics power. The memory can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory with 3,200MHz clock speeds, and unlike the previous R4 and R3 models, they are user-replaceable. As for storage, the laptop can be configured with up to 4TB (2x 2TB) of PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

The m15 Ryzen Edition R5 can be configured with the newly announced Cherry MX ultra-low-profile mechanical switches for the keyboard with per-key AlienFX customizable lighting. The laptop’s battery is rated at 86Whr, and you get support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. I/O options include two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. The HDMI 2.1 port means that the laptop supports 4K video output at 120Hz.

The Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 will be available at a starting price of $1,793. Customers in China can get the laptop today while it will be available in the US from April 20 and other regions from May 4. It is expected that the India launch will not happen anytime before July.

Dell G15 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition

Dell has also introduced the new G15 and G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptops. These come with a 15.6-inch display available in either full-HD (1,920x 1,080 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250-nits of peak brightness, or a full-HD (1,920x 1,080 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 300-nits of peak brightness. The regular G15 will be available with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10870H processor, while the G15 Ryzen Edition will be available with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor.

Both the laptops come with 256GB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD in the base model, which can be upgraded to up to 2TB. Both laptops will be offered with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, but the Ryzen Edition will have faster clock memory speeds at 3200MHz, while the Intel variant will have 2,933MHz clock speeds. As for the graphics, the G15 will be available with either the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or the GeForce RTX 3060. The Ryzen Edition will be offered with only the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. There will also be options for two battery sizes- 56Whr or 86Whr, and you get stereo speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio, a 720p webcam, and Wi-Fi 6. A spill-resistant full-size keyboard is standard, but you can also upgrade to a 4-zone RGB backlit version. I/O ports include HDMI 2.0, two USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a headphone and mic combo jack, and an RJ45 ethernet port. If you go for the RTX 3060 GPU model, the HDMI port upgrades to version 2.1, while the Intel version of the G15 offers a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop will be available globally starting April 13, starting at $899 for the base variant. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition will be available starting April 30 in China and May 4 in other global markets, with the base variant starting at $899.

Dell Gaming Monitors

Apart from the new laptops, Dell is introducing a total of four new gaming monitors. First is the Dell 25 Gaming Monitor that features a 24.5-inch full-HD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB color coverage, 1ms GtG (Gray-to-Gray) response time, and NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. The monitor has ultra-thin bezels on three sides and some vents at the back for heat dissipation.

The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor and the Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor, as the names suggest, are available in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes. These offer a QHD resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB color coverage, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. These also come with similar ultra-thin bezels on three sides and vents at the back along with 1ms (MPRT)/ 2ms GtG (Gray-to-Gray) response time along with AMD FreeSync.

Lastly, the Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor comes with a 34-inch WQHD (3,440×1,440 pixels) VA panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage. This one also gets you 1ms MPRT/ 2ms GtG (Gray-to-Gray) response time and AMD FreeSync with ultra-thin bezels on three sides and back vents for heat dissipation.

According to Dell, all the newly announced monitors will come with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for consoles and a new stand that can be adjusted for height, pivot, swivel, and tilt. The company has not confirmed the pricing, but the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2722DGM) and the Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3222DGM) will be available in China starting May 7 and globally starting June 22. The Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (S2522HG) and the Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3422DWG) arrive in China on May 7, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa on May 27, and the Asia-Pacific region and Japan on June 22.