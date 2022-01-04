Dell launches new Alienware m15 R7 and m17 R5 with AMD Ryzen chipsets
January 4, 2022 11:00am Comment

Dell launches new Alienware m15 R7 and m17 R5 with AMD Ryzen chipsets

Dell has announced a pair of new gaming AMD-powered gaming laptops — the Alienware m17 R5 and the Alienware M15 R7 — at this year’s CES. The Alienware m17 R5 includes a choice of an AMD Ryzen processor, AMD Radeon graphics options, and AMD Smart Technologies such as SmartAccess Graphics, SmartShift MAX, and SmartAccess Memory. Dell didn’t give us a whole lot of information about the Alienware m15 R7, but it’s a 15-inch model that has AMD Ryzen processor options. Both of these laptops are also equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Alienware m15 R7 specifications

SpecificationAlienware m17 R5
Dimensions & Weight
  • 397.3 x 298.71 x 22.6~26.7 mm
  • Starting at 3.3 kg
DisplayOptions:

  • 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
    • 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time
    • 300 nits
    • 100% sRGB color gamut
    • NVIDIA-GSYNC
  • 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
    • 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time
    • 300 nits
    • 100% sRGB color gamut
    • NVIDIA-GSYNC
  • 17.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160)
    • 120Hz refresh rate
    • 500 nits
    • 100% Adobe color gamut
    • AMD SmartAccess Graphics
ProcessorOptions:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
GPU
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
  • AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB
RAM & Storage
  • Up 64GB DDR5 4800MHz
  • Up to 4TB PCIe M.2 SSD
Battery & Charger
  • 97Whr
  • 240W adapter (standard)
I/O
  • USB Type-C with USB 4 Gen 2, 15W Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4 (not available with 3050 Ti graphics)
  • USB Type-C with USB 3.2 Gen 2, 15W Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4 (only available with 3050 Ti graphics)
  • 3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (one with PowerShare)
  • HDMI 2.1
  • RJ-45 RTL8125BGS 2.5Gbps Ethernet Port (not available with 3050 Ti graphics)
  • RJ-45 RTL8111H-CG 1Gbps Ethernet Port (only available with 3050 Ti graphics)
  • Global headset jack
  • Power/DC-in
Connectivity
  • Mediatek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 2×2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2
  • Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E WCN6856 Dual 2×2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2
OSOptions:

  • Windows 11 Standard
  • Windows 11 Pro
Other Features
  • Alienware mSeries per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard
  • Alienware Command Center
  • 2-Way (Woofer/Tweeter) Stereo Speaker Design

Dell says that these Alienware laptops are made in collaboration with AMD for maximum performance and efficiency. The Alienware m17 R5 comes can be bought with the AMD Radeon RX 6700M, AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, or NVIDIA RTX 3060. It can also be paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 9 6900H, or Ryzen 9 6980HX. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 on an NVME M.2 SSD, and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It supports HDMI 2.1 out as well, along with DisplayPort 1.4 over USB-C, making it a decent enough laptop to use as a portable gaming rig if that’s easier for you.

The Alienware m15 R7 will be available in Spring 2022 at a starting price of $1499 in the U.S. The Alienware m17 R5 will be available in Spring 2022 too, at a starting price of $1599 in the U.S.

At the same time, Dell also announced a new wireless gaming headset, a new wireless gaming mouse, and a 34-inch curved gaming monitor. The tri-mode wireless gaming headset (AW920) has active noise canceling and can charge in just 15 minutes for 6 hours of use, starting at $199.99. The tri-mode wireless gaming mouse (AW720M) is an ambidextrous mouse that weighs just 89g, packing AlienFX RGB lighting and up to 26,000 DPI, and starts at $149.99. Both devices will be available from February 9th in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and China. Other regions will get them in April.

alienware 34 inch curved monitor

As for the curved gaming monitor, it’s a dot OLED gaming monitor with a 175Hz native refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification. Dell didn’t have a starting price to give for it yet, but it’s expected to launch in the U.S. and Europe on March 29th and April 5th, respectively.

Tags AlienwareDell

About author

Adam Conway
Adam Conway

I'm a senior editor at XDA-Developers. I have a BSc in Computer Science from University College Dublin, and I'm a lover of smartphones, cybersecurity, and Counter-Strike. You can contact me at [email protected] My Twitter is @AdamConwayIE and my Instagram is adamc.99.

Load Comments