Dell launches new Alienware m15 R7 and m17 R5 with AMD Ryzen chipsets

Dell has announced a pair of new gaming AMD-powered gaming laptops — the Alienware m17 R5 and the Alienware M15 R7 — at this year’s CES. The Alienware m17 R5 includes a choice of an AMD Ryzen processor, AMD Radeon graphics options, and AMD Smart Technologies such as SmartAccess Graphics, SmartShift MAX, and SmartAccess Memory. Dell didn’t give us a whole lot of information about the Alienware m15 R7, but it’s a 15-inch model that has AMD Ryzen processor options. Both of these laptops are also equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Alienware m15 R7 specifications Specification Alienware m17 R5 Dimensions & Weight 397.3 x 298.71 x 22.6~26.7 mm

Starting at 3.3 kg Display Options: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time 300 nits 100% sRGB color gamut NVIDIA-GSYNC

17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time 300 nits 100% sRGB color gamut NVIDIA-GSYNC

17.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz refresh rate 500 nits 100% Adobe color gamut AMD SmartAccess Graphics

Processor Options: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6700M 10GB

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM & Storage Up 64GB DDR5 4800MHz

Up to 4TB PCIe M.2 SSD Battery & Charger 97Whr

240W adapter (standard) I/O USB Type-C with USB 4 Gen 2, 15W Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4 (not available with 3050 Ti graphics)

USB Type-C with USB 3.2 Gen 2, 15W Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4 (only available with 3050 Ti graphics)

3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (one with PowerShare)

HDMI 2.1

RJ-45 RTL8125BGS 2.5Gbps Ethernet Port (not available with 3050 Ti graphics)

RJ-45 RTL8111H-CG 1Gbps Ethernet Port (only available with 3050 Ti graphics)

Global headset jack

Power/DC-in Connectivity Mediatek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 2×2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E WCN6856 Dual 2×2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 OS Options: Windows 11 Standard

Windows 11 Pro Other Features Alienware mSeries per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard

Alienware Command Center

2-Way (Woofer/Tweeter) Stereo Speaker Design

Dell says that these Alienware laptops are made in collaboration with AMD for maximum performance and efficiency. The Alienware m17 R5 comes can be bought with the AMD Radeon RX 6700M, AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, or NVIDIA RTX 3060. It can also be paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 9 6900H, or Ryzen 9 6980HX. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 on an NVME M.2 SSD, and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It supports HDMI 2.1 out as well, along with DisplayPort 1.4 over USB-C, making it a decent enough laptop to use as a portable gaming rig if that’s easier for you.

The Alienware m15 R7 will be available in Spring 2022 at a starting price of $1499 in the U.S. The Alienware m17 R5 will be available in Spring 2022 too, at a starting price of $1599 in the U.S.

At the same time, Dell also announced a new wireless gaming headset, a new wireless gaming mouse, and a 34-inch curved gaming monitor. The tri-mode wireless gaming headset (AW920) has active noise canceling and can charge in just 15 minutes for 6 hours of use, starting at $199.99. The tri-mode wireless gaming mouse (AW720M) is an ambidextrous mouse that weighs just 89g, packing AlienFX RGB lighting and up to 26,000 DPI, and starts at $149.99. Both devices will be available from February 9th in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and China. Other regions will get them in April.

As for the curved gaming monitor, it’s a dot OLED gaming monitor with a 175Hz native refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification. Dell didn’t have a starting price to give for it yet, but it’s expected to launch in the U.S. and Europe on March 29th and April 5th, respectively.