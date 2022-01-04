Dell launches new Alienware m15 R7 and m17 R5 with AMD Ryzen chipsets
Dell has announced a pair of new gaming AMD-powered gaming laptops — the Alienware m17 R5 and the Alienware M15 R7 — at this year’s CES. The Alienware m17 R5 includes a choice of an AMD Ryzen processor, AMD Radeon graphics options, and AMD Smart Technologies such as SmartAccess Graphics, SmartShift MAX, and SmartAccess Memory. Dell didn’t give us a whole lot of information about the Alienware m15 R7, but it’s a 15-inch model that has AMD Ryzen processor options. Both of these laptops are also equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Alienware m15 R7 specifications
|Specification
|Alienware m17 R5
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|Options:
|Processor
|Options:
|GPU
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charger
|I/O
|Connectivity
|OS
|Options:
|Other Features
Dell says that these Alienware laptops are made in collaboration with AMD for maximum performance and efficiency. The Alienware m17 R5 comes can be bought with the AMD Radeon RX 6700M, AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, or NVIDIA RTX 3060. It can also be paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 9 6900H, or Ryzen 9 6980HX. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 on an NVME M.2 SSD, and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It supports HDMI 2.1 out as well, along with DisplayPort 1.4 over USB-C, making it a decent enough laptop to use as a portable gaming rig if that’s easier for you.
The Alienware m15 R7 will be available in Spring 2022 at a starting price of $1499 in the U.S. The Alienware m17 R5 will be available in Spring 2022 too, at a starting price of $1599 in the U.S.
At the same time, Dell also announced a new wireless gaming headset, a new wireless gaming mouse, and a 34-inch curved gaming monitor. The tri-mode wireless gaming headset (AW920) has active noise canceling and can charge in just 15 minutes for 6 hours of use, starting at $199.99. The tri-mode wireless gaming mouse (AW720M) is an ambidextrous mouse that weighs just 89g, packing AlienFX RGB lighting and up to 26,000 DPI, and starts at $149.99. Both devices will be available from February 9th in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and China. Other regions will get them in April.
As for the curved gaming monitor, it’s a dot OLED gaming monitor with a 175Hz native refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification. Dell didn’t have a starting price to give for it yet, but it’s expected to launch in the U.S. and Europe on March 29th and April 5th, respectively.