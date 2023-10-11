Alienware m16 $1400 $2000 Save $600 The Alienware m16 is a powerful gaming laptop that's now more lucrative than ever thanks to an insane discount. $1400 at Dell

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is on in full swing, with crazy discounts on a plethora of tech gadgets and gizmos. A number of great laptops are on sale during these two days as well, ensuring that buyers can get something that fits their budget and suits their requirements. In case you're looking for a good deal on a gaming laptop, look no further than the powerful Alienware m16 that is currently on offer with an insane $600 discount. It generally goes for around $1999.99, but you can get it right now for just $1399.99.

Why buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop?

The m16 is known for offering powerful gaming hardware, and this particular model is no exception. You can configure it with both Intel and AMD processors, but the one that's got the $600 discount comes with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, paired with an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. You also get 16GB of DDR5 5200 MT/s memory and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

The m16 also has a number of display options, but the heavily discounted model features a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz LCD panel with support for Nvidia G-Sync. Other hardware features include a 1080p 30FPS webcam, stereo speakers, dual-array microphones, and a 6-cell, 86 Wh battery. It also comes with the Cryo-tech cooling technology to ensure that it stays cool even during those long gaming sessions. On the software side, the m16 runs Windows 11 Home.

Overall, the Alienware m16 is one of the best gaming laptops in the market, and the discount now makes it a great value purchase if you're a gamer on-the-go. So go ahead and pull the trigger if you want to score a powerful gaming laptop during this sale. That said, you’ll probably need to hurry as this deal is unlikely to be available for much longer.