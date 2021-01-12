Dell has announced upgrades for its popular Alienware m15 and m17 R4 gaming notebooks, right after NVIDIA announced its new RTX 30 series laptop GPUs. Alongside that, the company has also announced the Alienware Aurora AMD Ryzen Edition R10 powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors alongside the AMD Radeon RX 6800XT series graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.
Alienware m17 R4 and Alienware m15 R4: Specifications
Specification
Alienware m17 R4
Alienware m15 R4
Dimensions & Weight
399.8 x 294.26 x 16.9~22 mm
Starting at 2.5 kg
360.3 x 276.32 x 18.39~20.5 mm
Starting at 2.11 kg
Display
Options:
17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
144Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time
300-nits brightness
72% NTSC color gamut
NVIDIA-GSYNC
17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
360Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
300 nits brightness
100% sRGB color gamut
NVIDIA-GSYNC
17.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160)
60Hz refresh rate, 25ms response time
500 nits brightness
100% Adobe sRGB color gamut
Tobii Eyetracking technology
Options:
15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time
300 nits brightness
100% sRGB color gamut
15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED
60Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time
400 nits brightness
HDR500 “True Black” compliance
100% DCI-P3 color gamut
Tobii Eyetracking technology
Processor
Options:
Intel Core i7-10870H
Intel Core i9-10980HK
Options:
Intel Core i7-10870H
Intel Core i9-10980HK
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 30 series for laptops
NVIDIA RTX 30 series for laptops
RAM & Storage
Up 32GB DDR4 2933MHz
Up to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD
Up 32GB DDR4 2933MHz
Up to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD
Battery & Charger
86Whr
240W adapter (standard)
330W adapter
86Whr
240W adapter
I/O
Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C with USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps, 40Gbps Thunderbolt, and DisplayPort 1.2)
USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology
2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1
Alienware Graphics Amplifier port
Mini-Display Port 1.4
HDMI 2.1
RJ-45 Killer Ethernet
Audio Out 1/8″ ports
microSD 5.1, UHS-II HD312 card reader
Wedge-shaped lock slot
Power/DC-in
Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C with USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps, 40Gbps Thunderbolt, and DisplayPort 1.2)
USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology
2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1
Alienware Graphics Amplifier port
Mini-Display Port 1.4
HDMI 2.1
RJ-45 Killer Ethernet
Audio Out 1/8″ ports
microSD 5.1, UHS-II HD312 card reader
Wedge-shaped lock slot
Power/DC-in
Connectivity
Killer Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Killer Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
OS
Options:
Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home
Options:
Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home
Other Features
Alienware mSeries per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard
Alienware Command Center
2-Way (Woofer/Tweeter) Stereo Speaker Design
Alienware mSeries per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard
Alienware Command Center
2-Way (Woofer/Tweeter) Stereo Speaker Design
The notebooks will be offered with up to up to 4TB of storage, and faster memory speeds up to 2933MHz. The new Alienware notebooks also get super-fast display options including 300Hz on the new m15 and 360Hz on the m17. Both the new gaming notebooks come with a familiar design as to what we saw last year and will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colors, with a new matte finish front panel. Customers will be able to buy either of the two notebooks powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10870H or the Core i9-10980HK octa-core processors, both of which are capable of going up to 5GHz.
550 Watt Power Supply with Smart Cooling CPU Heatsink
550 Watt Power Supply with High Performance CPU Liquid Cooling
1000 Watt Power Supply with Smart Cooling CPU Heatsink
1000 Watt Power Supply with High Performance CPU Liquid Cooling
I/O
USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C w/Powershare technology (up to 15W)
USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C w/Powershare technology
USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
5x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A w/Powershare technology
6x USB 2.0
Headphone/Line Out
Microphone/Line In
SPDIF Digital Output (TOSLINK)
SPDIF Digital Output (Coax)
RJ-45 Killer E2600 Gigabit Ethernet
Microphone In
Line In
Line Out
Center/Subwoofer Output
Rear Surround Output
Side Surround Output
Connectivity
Options:
Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 with Bluetooth
5.0
Killer Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.1
OS
Options:
Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home
Other Features
Alienware Command Center including AlienFX lighting
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10
For the ones who want an AMD gaming desktop setup at home, Dell is finally offering its Aurora gaming tower with AMD’s powerful CPUs. The new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 features the latest Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors with up to 16-core and an option of the latest AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT series graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. The desktop is also future-proof thanks to its tool-less upgradeable chassis. Speaking of which, Dell will be offering support of up to 128GB Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM which is twice the memory of previous generations.
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition
Considering the older Aurora models, we are a tad bit concerned about the cooling inside the chassis, as it has a tiny footprint. Dell says that that the new Aurora Ryzen R10 can handle it and stay cool with an innovative airflow design and vapor chamber technology. This one will also be available Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon color options.
Pricing and Availability
Pricing and availability of the new Alienware hardware from Dell is as below:
