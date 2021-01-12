Dell brings new Alienware m17, m15 R4 alongside AMD Ryzen powered Aurora R10 gaming desktop

Dell has announced upgrades for its popular Alienware m15 and m17 R4 gaming notebooks, right after NVIDIA announced its new RTX 30 series laptop GPUs. Alongside that, the company has also announced the Alienware Aurora AMD Ryzen Edition R10 powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors alongside the AMD Radeon RX 6800XT series graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Alienware m17 R4 and Alienware m15 R4: Specifications

Specification Alienware m17 R4 Alienware m15 R4 Dimensions & Weight 399.8 x 294.26 x 16.9~22 mm

Starting at 2.5 kg 360.3 x 276.32 x 18.39~20.5 mm

Starting at 2.11 kg Display Options: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time 300-nits brightness 72% NTSC color gamut NVIDIA-GSYNC

17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time 300 nits brightness 100% sRGB color gamut NVIDIA-GSYNC

17.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 60Hz refresh rate, 25ms response time 500 nits brightness 100% Adobe sRGB color gamut Tobii Eyetracking technology

Options: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time 300 nits brightness 100% sRGB color gamut

15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED 60Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time 400 nits brightness HDR500 “True Black” compliance 100% DCI-P3 color gamut Tobii Eyetracking technology

Processor Options: Intel Core i7-10870H

Intel Core i9-10980HK Options: Intel Core i7-10870H

Intel Core i9-10980HK GPU NVIDIA RTX 30 series for laptops NVIDIA RTX 30 series for laptops RAM & Storage Up 32GB DDR4 2933MHz

Up to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD Up 32GB DDR4 2933MHz

Up to 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD Battery & Charger 86Whr

240W adapter (standard)

330W adapter 86Whr

240W adapter I/O Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C with USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps, 40Gbps Thunderbolt, and DisplayPort 1.2)

USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology

2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1

Alienware Graphics Amplifier port

Mini-Display Port 1.4

HDMI 2.1

RJ-45 Killer Ethernet

Audio Out 1/8″ ports

microSD 5.1, UHS-II HD312 card reader

Wedge-shaped lock slot

Power/DC-in Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C with USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps, 40Gbps Thunderbolt, and DisplayPort 1.2)

USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology

2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1

Alienware Graphics Amplifier port

Mini-Display Port 1.4

HDMI 2.1

RJ-45 Killer Ethernet

Audio Out 1/8″ ports

microSD 5.1, UHS-II HD312 card reader

Wedge-shaped lock slot

Power/DC-in Connectivity Killer Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Killer Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 OS Options: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Options: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Other Features Alienware mSeries per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard

Alienware Command Center

2-Way (Woofer/Tweeter) Stereo Speaker Design Alienware mSeries per-key AlienFX RGB keyboard

Alienware Command Center

2-Way (Woofer/Tweeter) Stereo Speaker Design

The notebooks will be offered with up to up to 4TB of storage, and faster memory speeds up to 2933MHz. The new Alienware notebooks also get super-fast display options including 300Hz on the new m15 and 360Hz on the m17. Both the new gaming notebooks come with a familiar design as to what we saw last year and will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colors, with a new matte finish front panel. Customers will be able to buy either of the two notebooks powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10870H or the Core i9-10980HK octa-core processors, both of which are capable of going up to 5GHz.

Alienware Aurora AMD Ryzen Edition R10: Specifications

Specification Aurora AMD Ryzen Edition R10 Dimensions & Weight 481.6 x 431.9 x 222.8 mm

17.8 kg Display Monitors sold separately Processor Options: AMD Ryzen 5 3500

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

AMD Ryzen 9 3900

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X GPU Options: AMD Radeon RX 5300 3GB GDDR6

AMD Radeon RX 5600 6GB GDDR6

AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB GDDR6

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GDDR6

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GDDR6X RAM & Storage Up 128GB HyperX Fury DDR4 3400MHz

Up to 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

Up to 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s Battery & Charger 550 Watt Power Supply with Smart Cooling CPU Heatsink

550 Watt Power Supply with High Performance CPU Liquid Cooling

1000 Watt Power Supply with Smart Cooling CPU Heatsink

1000 Watt Power Supply with High Performance CPU Liquid Cooling I/O USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C w/Powershare technology (up to 15W)

USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C w/Powershare technology

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

5x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A w/Powershare technology

6x USB 2.0

Headphone/Line Out

Microphone/Line In

SPDIF Digital Output (TOSLINK)

SPDIF Digital Output (Coax)

RJ-45 Killer E2600 Gigabit Ethernet

Microphone In

Line In

Line Out

Center/Subwoofer Output

Rear Surround Output

Side Surround Output Connectivity Options: Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 with Bluetooth

5.0

5.0 Killer Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.1 OS Options: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Other Features Alienware Command Center including AlienFX lighting

For the ones who want an AMD gaming desktop setup at home, Dell is finally offering its Aurora gaming tower with AMD’s powerful CPUs. The new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 features the latest Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors with up to 16-core and an option of the latest AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT series graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. The desktop is also future-proof thanks to its tool-less upgradeable chassis. Speaking of which, Dell will be offering support of up to 128GB Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM which is twice the memory of previous generations.

Considering the older Aurora models, we are a tad bit concerned about the cooling inside the chassis, as it has a tiny footprint. Dell says that that the new Aurora Ryzen R10 can handle it and stay cool with an innovative airflow design and vapor chamber technology. This one will also be available Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon color options.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availability of the new Alienware hardware from Dell is as below: