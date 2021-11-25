Dell’s beastly Alienware x15 is a fantastic gaming laptop for just $1,900

If you’re looking for a new gaming rig this Black Friday, Dell’s discount on the Alienware x15 makes it one of the very best laptops you can get right now. This model, powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and 16GB of RAM has an official MSRP of $2,580, but right now, you can get it for just $1,900, a big $680 discount. While other retailers are selling for slightly less than MSRP, this is by far the best deal you can get on this laptop right now.

Dell Alienware x15 ($680 off) The Dell Alienware x15 is a powerful, yet surprisingly thin gaming laptop with spectacular performance thanks to the latest Intel processors and NVIDIA graphics. $1,900 at Dell

Let’s take a closer look at this laptop. It’s powered by the Intel Core i7-11800H, and that’s a 45W processor with eight cores and 16 threads, which can boost as high as 4.6GHz, making it one of the most powerful laptop processors on the market. On top of that, you get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of video memory, which is also incredibly powerful and will run pretty much any modern game without a hitch.

And to make use of that power, this laptop comes with a Full HD display with an ultra-fast 360Hz refresh rate. This is truly a display for esports gamers, with the high refresh rates enabling split-second reaction in online games where timing is everything.

Like many gaming laptops, you also get the right to quite a bit of flair with the Alienware x15. The keyboard feature per-key RGB lighting, and there’s a cool-looking light ring around the air exhaust vents on the back. You also get a solid supply of ports with Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1. Despite everything packed inside, this laptop is still under 16mm thin, which is very impressive. Of course, it’s still somewhat heavy, but that’s unavoidable with this kind of specs.

This Dell Alienware x15 is one of the best deals we’ve found so far, but you can check out even more Black Friday PC deals in our hub. And if you’re looking for something else, stop by our mobile-focused Black Friday hub for all kinds of smartphone and accessory deals.