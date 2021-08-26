Dell launches latest Alienware X-series, XPS, and G series laptops in India

In April this year, Dell launched the latest version of the Dell G15 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition in the US. Soon thereafter, the company unveiled the new Alienware X-series gaming laptops in the region, followed by the latest XPS 15 and XPS 17 models. While these laptops have been on sale in the US for quite some time now, they’re now finally making their way to the Indian market.

Alienware X-series

Dell’s new Alienware X-series consists of two models — the Alienware x15 and the Alienware x17. The premium gaming laptops feature Alienware’s signature design language, a relatively slim chassis, and powerful internals. Both laptops come with Intel’s latest 11th-gen Core H-series CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce 30 series graphics, high refresh rate displays, and a new Cryo-Tech cooling solution. The Alienware X-series is also available with an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard with a 3.5mm ultra-low profile design. For more information, about the latest Alienware X-series gaming laptops, check out this post.

The Alienware X-series will go on sale in India through Dell’s website starting September 3rd. The Alienware x15 will be available at a starting price of ₹2,40,990, while the Alienware x17 will be available at a starting price of ₹2,90,990.

Alienware x15 The Alienware x15 features a 15.6-inch high refresh rate display, Intel's 11th-gen Core H-series processors, and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics in a new slim chassis. View at Dell.com

Alienware x17 The Alienware x17 features a 17-inch high refresh rate display, Intel's 11th-gen Core H-series processors, and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics in a new slim chassis. View at Dell.com

Dell XPS 15 & 17

The refreshed Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 models also feature Intel’s 11th-gen processors and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics. But, unlike the Alienware X-series, the new XPS lineup is aimed at professionals. So, it features a premium, lightweight design, color-accurate 16:10 InfinityEdge displays, and decent connectivity options. You can learn more about the latest Dell XPS laptops by following this link.

The new Dell XPS laptops will also go on sale via Dell’s website starting September 3rd. The XPS 15 will be available at a starting price of ₹2,23,990, while the XPS 17 will be available at a starting price of ₹2,64,490.

Dell XPS 15 The Dell XPS 15 is a powerful yet thin-and-light machine for professionals, featuring a color-accurate display, Intel's latest processors, and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics. View at Dell.com

Dell XPS 17 The Dell XPS 17 is a powerful yet thin-and-light machine for professionals, featuring a color-accurate display, Intel's latest processors, and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics. View at Dell.com

Dell G15 & G15 AMD

The latest Dell G15 series laptops feature an updated design, high refresh rate displays, up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors, and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics. Both laptops are offered with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, a decent port selection, and the latest wireless connectivity options. The new Dell G15 series will go on sale in India starting September 23rd.

The Dell G15 AMD will be available through Dell’s website at a starting price of ₹82,990, while the Intel variant will be a bit more expensive at a starting price of ₹94,990. For more details about the new Dell G15 series, check out this post.

Dell G15 The Dell G15 features an updated design, Intel's 10th-gen processors, and up to NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics at an affordable price point. View at Dell.com