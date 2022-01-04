Dell announces the XPS 13 Plus with an all-new design and cool new features

Today, Dell is introducing the latest member of its premium XPS family of laptops, the XPS 13 Plus. While a new iteration of the traditional Dell XPS 13 is coming later on, the XPS 13 Plus reimagines what a 13-inch laptop can be. Indeed, some of the changes here might be considered too radical to be included in the main lineup.

As you can see from the images, this is a completely redesigned version of the XPS 13. We can start by talking about the keyboard and the keyboard deck.

Starting with the elephant in the room, there’s no visible touchpad; however, that doesn’t mean the touchpad isn’t there. Indeed, it is. You just can’t see it. It’s a haptic touchpad, something that we’ve seen from other PCs like Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, and Apple’s MacBooks. The big difference here is that there’s no border, making for a smooth, seamless look.

It’s also got larger keys, which are now square. They’re not islanded anymore, a big change from the norm. In fact, we’re seeing larger keys in more laptops these days, but not having any space between them is a bold choice.

If you hold down on the Fn key, the shortcut keys at the top turn into F-keys.

Moving on from the keyboard, it has a new webcam, which is still 720p. Dell says that it focused on making a better HD webcam though, as previous generations haven’t been very good.

Not only does it come with a new design, but the Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with more power than a regular old XPS 13 9310. It has Intel’s new P-series chips, which have a 28W TDP instead of the more traditional 15W. These CPUs pack up to 14 cores and 20 threads with the Core i7-1280P, including six P-cores and eight E-cores.

The 13.4-inch 16:10 display comes in 1,920×1,200, 1,920×1,200 touch, 3,840×2,400 touch, and 3,456×2,160 OLED touch, and the two colors it comes in at Platinum and Graphite. In other words, with this being a new Plus model, there aren’t any fewer options to choose from than you’d get from a regular XPS. There’s even a Developer Edition, which runs Linux.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus starts at $1,199, and it will begin shipping this spring.

Dell is also introducing the UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor. Yes, this is a 32-inch display with all of the bells and whistles that you’re looking for. It has dual array microphones, 14W speakers, and a 4K webcam. Indeed, that webcam that you see at the top is actually the same as the Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam. It’s just smaller because the company was able to fit some of the guts into the monitor itself.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor is coming on March 29, with pricing to be announced later.