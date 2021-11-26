Dell has big discounts on its XPS laptops and more for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are firing on all cylinders this year, and Dell isn’t one to be left out of the party. The company is discounting many of its most popular laptops, including the premium Dell XPS line, making this the perfect time to buy yourself some of the best PCs on the market. In addition to the Dell XPS family, you can also find some deals on the company’s gaming PCs.

We’ve rounded up the best deals you can get right now, and you can find them below.

Dell XPS Black Friday sales

First off, Dell has some big discounts on most of its XPS lineup, and as you may already know, these are some of the best laptops you can buy. With these deals, they become all the more tempting.

Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals (up to $580 off)

Starting with the Dell XPS 13 lineup, you have three major models discounted, all of which are powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, but there are some differences. The discounts go as high as $520 off, and the line starts at just $650 this way.

Dell XPS 13 ($300 off) Powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processors, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this is a fantatastic laptop with a compact design. It includes a Full HD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. $650 at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch ($320 off) Powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processors, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this is a great clamshell laptop with a compact design. It includes a Full HD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, now with touch support $730 at Dell

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 ($520 off) Powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processors, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this is fantastic convertible with a compact design. It includes a Full HD+ touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. $1,000 at Dell

Dell XPS 15 ($800 off)

If you want something bigger and more powerful, the Dell XPS 15 is also getting some love, and it’s a pretty big deal. You can get this laptop with an Intel Core i9-10885H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for a whopping $800 off, bringing the price down to $2,000.

Sure, the processor isn’t the newest, but it’s still a very powerful machine that will breeze through just about anything. And that’s not all. This model of the XPS 15 also includes an Ultra HD+ display – an incredibly sharp 3820 x 2400 resolution – with 500 nits of brightness and touch support. This is an amazing laptop, and at this price, it’s a fantastic choice.

Dell XPS 15 Touch ($800 off) This Dell XPS 15 comes with an incredibly sharp Ultra HD+ display, an 8-core Intel processor, and 32GB of RAM. It can handle just about any kind of work you might want to do on it. $2,000 at Dell

Dell XPS 17 ($200 off)

And if you need even more space to work with, the Dell XPS 17 is also seeing a solid discount. This is the latest model available, and it comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, plus an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, so it’s the most powerful laptop we’ve seen so far. It’s $200 off, which brings down the price to $1,900, and that’s still a great deal.

Aside from its powerful processor and GPU, you get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, and the good news is these components are fairly easy to upgrade on the XPS 17. You can always improve it even more later on. The display is Full HD+ resolution and it doesn’t support touch, so it’s not as fancy as some of the other XPS models here, but it’s still a great screen for a fantastic laptop.

Dell XPS 17 ($200 off) The Dell XPS 17 features the latest Intel Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for powerful performance in just about every task. It's also got a large Full HD+ display that's great for work. $1,900 at Dell

Dell XPS Desktop ($370 off)

If you’re more of a desktop user than a laptop fan, the latest model of the Dell XPS Desktop is also seeing a pretty big discount for Black Friday. This PC, powered by a six-core Intel Core i5-11400 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics is now $370 off, making it just $1,000.

This PC even includes some niceties you don’t see too often these days. It includes a Blu-Ray/DVD player, so if you still have physical media lying around, this is one of the few modern PCs that can still use it.

Dell XPS Desktop ($370 off) The Dell XPS Desktop features an intel Core i5-11400 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, making it a quite powerful desktop PC for everyday use and even some gaming. It also includes 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. $1,000 at Dell

A potential downside of this machine is that it comes with just 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD; so you’re likely going to want to upgrade, at least in the future. We’ve highlighted some Black Friday deals on PC components including RAM and storage, so you can also take advantage of those if you want to upgrade right away.

Dell Black Friday deals on gaming

For the gamers out there, there are also some fantastic deals on Dell’s gaming PCs, including the popular Alienware brand. Here are the best deals you can find right now.

Alienware Aurora R10 ($470 off)

Easily the most noteworthy deal you can get right now is on the incredibly powerful Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop. This beastly gaming PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor with 12 cores and 24 threads, and it also includes the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card with 16GB of video memory. You also get 32GB of RAM (which you can upgrade later), and a massive 2TB of SSD storage, plus another 2TB of HDD storage.

All of this comes wrapped in a sleek-looking chassis with a modern design and RGB lighting, plus you get an insane amount of I/O, including tons of USB ports, display outputs, and Gigabit Ethernet so you can connect just about anything you could want to. Usually, all of this would cost you $2,900, but now you can get it for $2,430, which is a $470 discount.

Alienware Aurora R10 ($470 off) The Alienware Aurora R10 is an incredibly powerful gaming PC with a modern design and top-notch specs. At this price, it's a very tempting deal. $2,430 at Dell

Alienware Area-51m R2 ($1,250 off)

If you want desktop power in a package that you can (kind of) move around, the Alienware Area-51m is also getting a massive discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-10700 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce 2070 Super graphics card. Sure, those may not be the newest components, but they’re not laptop components, either – these are the CPU and GPU you’d find on a desktop. Because of that, this is still an incredibly powerful machine.

On top of that, you get 16GB of RAM, plus a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage. All of this is upgradeable, as you’d expect. The laptop also includes a 17-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for eye-tracking technology. The Alienware Area-51m R2 officially costs $3,150, but now you can get it for $1,900, a huge $1,250 off its regular price.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop ($419 off)

For something more conservative in terms of power and budget, the Dell G15 gaming laptop might be a better option. It comes with an Intel Core i5-10500H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, which is still a solid combination for mid-range gaming. You also get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That may not be on par with the most powerful laptops we’ve looked at, but this laptop is available for just $600, $419 below its original price, making it a fantastic deal.

Dell G15 ($419 off) The Dell G15 gaming laptop is an affordable mid-range gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i5-10500H and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. $600 at Dell

Alienware x15 ($680 off)

We’ve already covered this deal, but it’s still available right now, and it’s a fantastic deal. You can currently get the powerful Alienware x15 with an Intel Core i7-11800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics for just $1,900, which is $680 off its regular price.

Not only is this a powerful laptop featuring a Full HD 360Hz display, it’s also impressively thin for its specs, measuring under 16mm. It also includes 16GB of RAM for that price, so you’ll get a great experience across the board.

Dell Alienware x15 ($680 off) The Dell Alienware x15 is a powerful, yet surprisingly thin gaming laptop with fantastic performance thanks to the latest Intel processors and NVIDIA graphics. $1,900 at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 Black Friday deal ($219 off)

Finally, if you want an affordable laptop that nails the basics, the Dell Inspiron 15 is down to a very affordable price, which makes it a fantastic choice for anyone who just needs a web browsing machine. This model, powered by the latest Intel Core i3-1115G4 and 4GB of RAM, is now down to just $300, from its original $519 price tag.

That processor gives you good enough performance for basic web browsing and writing some documents, plus you get 128GB of fast SSD storage for your files. Not only that, you get a Full HD display, which is incredibly rare at this price point. This is truly a great deal for anyone with a tight budget.

Dell Iinspiron 15 3000 ($219 off) The Dell Inspiron 15 is an affordable laptop with solid specs for basic web browsing and writing up documents. For under $300, it's an incredible deal. $300 at Dell

That’s a ton of fantastic deals, but if you’re looking for deals on smartphones and mobile tech, we have a huge list of Black Friday deals you can check out right now.