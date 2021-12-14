Dell’s Concept Luna aims for sustainability with a reparable PC

Today, Dell is announcing Concept Luna, the first of its CES concepts that we’ll be seeing this year. Concept Luna is all about sustainability. Indeed, sustainability is a theme that we’re starting to see across the industry, and everyone is trying to show just how sustainable they can get.

Concept Luna goes all-out with a two-pronged strategy. The first is a smaller carbon footprint. Dell says that motherboards can be an energy-consuming part to make, so in this product, the board is 75% smaller, or 5,580 square millimeters, and there are 20% fewer components. Dell says that by making this change, the carbon footprint of the motherboard drops by 50%.

That’s not all though, because Dell thought about all of the parts, and moving them around in ways that reduce the carbon footprint of the device. The new motherboard goes in the lid now. That puts it in a larger surface area and moves it further from the battery, so it stays cooler without needing a fan. This lowers power consumption and also reduces wear and tear, lengthening the life of the product.

The other pillar in the sustainability approach is reparability. Virtually everything in the Concept Luna laptop can not only be replaced, but it can be easily replaced. Dell says that there are 10x fewer screws, so it’s easier to get inside of the device. It also said that repair time is reduced by 1.5 hours.

Things like the battery, keyboard, and even the display can be easily removed. Indeed, this was demoed for me and I watched as a Dell rep just popped off all of these parts and then reassembled the laptop.

Dell says that if all of these principles are followed, it would reduce the carbon footprint of a product by 50%. Of course, this is a concept and it’s not meant to be sold, but these are ideas that you might see show up in products from the firm in the future.

And it’s really simple. There’s a focus on a smarter design that uses sustainable parts and allows for parts to last longer, and there’s a focus on reparability so the product as a whole can last longer.