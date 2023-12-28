Key Takeaways Dell's tech demo showcases how Microsoft's Copilot AI can automatically adjust Windows settings, improving user experience.

Dell envisions future keyboards with a dedicated Copilot key.

These demos offer a glimpse into Microsoft's goal of making Copilot as influential as the iconic Windows Start button.

Right now, Microsoft's AI assistant Copilot could be a lot better. While it works as an AI chatbot, its role as a personal Windows assistant is lacking, as it can only control a handful of settings. Now, a demo presented by Dell shows a far more promising version of Microsoft's Copilot that automatically tweaks your system as you use it.

Dell's demo of a new Copilot

Dell gave a demonstration of Copilot's potential abilities to Gizmodo. In the demo, Dell showed off Copilot automatically adjusting Windows' settings to fit the user's needs. One example shows Copilot applying the appropriate Wi-Fi settings when the user connects to a public airport network, while another shows Copilot adjusting the system settings when told to "make my PC run at its fastest."

Dell also showed off the potential for a dedicated Copilot key on your keyboard. Much like how the Windows key opens your Start menu, Dell predicts that the keyboards of the future may have a dedicated key that brings up Copilot when pressed. In the demo, Dell replaced the right Alt key with this hypothetical Copilot key, but there's nothing to say that keyboard manufacturers won't keep the right Alt key around in favor of adding a separate Copilot button somewhere else on the keyboard.

All of these Copilot features are just a tech demo for now, so they aren't yet available for us to use. However, given how closely Dell works with Microsoft, it's a good insight into how both companies want to flesh out Copilot. Microsoft has gone on record stating that it wants Copilot to be as influential as the Windows Start button, and this tech demo, plus the proposed concept of a dedicated Copilot key on your keyboard, shows that the Redmond tech giant is still shooting for this lofty goal.