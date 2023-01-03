Concept Nyx made headlines last year as Dell's vision of a future where you can use a central edge gaming server in your home to play PC games on all the mediums you own. Now in 2023, Dell is advancing Nyx beyond just gaming. While still in the concept stage and not launching as an official product anytime soon, Dell has evolved Nyx to become more of an ecosystem that can power a future of virtual work, play, and gaming that's much more immersive and accessible.

There are a few parts and futuristic products to the new Concept Nyx, all of which are designed to make the virtual or gaming world and collaboration like meetings and video calls less distracting and more personal. Along with some AI features tweaks to the Concept Nyx dashboard, the first is gaming themed and is actually a new controller for Concept Nyx dubbed the Concept Nyx Game Controller. The second is Concept Nyx Spatial Input, a future desktop environment sporting 3D displays. The third and final is VR and Mixed Reality experience powered by Concept Nyx Spatial Camera.

Concept Nyx Game Controller

Starting first with the gaming side of Concept Nyx, there's a new Concept Nyx Game Controller. This controller might look like a standard Xbox or PC controller on the surface, but it packs incredible concept technology that takes gaming to the next level. There's a fingerprint reader in the power button, and the ability to point the controller at a device to play on that specific place. There are also haptics onboard and self-adjusting variable resistance thumbs sticks that adjust to the game you're in. Heck, Dell even included shift buttons on the front for more button options, a scroll wheel, and a touchpad, too, to help you avoid settings menus in games.

In Nyx's software, Dell even paired the controller with customized on-screen controls and overlays to show button mapping. Other than that, the next version of Nyx's dashboard shows that your friends are playing, with quick access to your own games, and new parental tools. Crazy as it sounds, Dell even imagines a future Nyx where you can activate an AI assistant to listen in on you when you're gaming, so you don't miss anything important.

Concept Nyx Spatial Input and Concept Nyx Stylus

Here's where we get into the expansion and the more collaboration and productivity side of things. There's the new Concept Nyx Spatial Input and Concept Nyx Stylus. Concept Nyx Spatial Input is a future desktop environment with a keyboard and mouse, and 3D displays. This is a new way to connect traditional desktop tools into a new clutter-free space where you can interact with on-screen content. In a demo in New York ahead of CES, Dell showcased this as a 3D display, which tracked head movements while a user looked at an object sitting in a virtual space. Also, part of the demo was the Spatial Input pen and a dial. The dial uses sensors to track subtle movements and other intents as the user interacts with on-screen 3D content.

As for Concept Nyx Stylus, it's a way for you to input notes by voice or via pen, and then drag and drop the notes into a digital and virtual collaboration pace. You even can use a voice assistant for AI image creation, too, and say the name of a specific object, then have it inserted into your working space (virtual, on a computer, or tablet.)

Concept Nyx Spatial Camera and Concept Nyx Companion

Capping things out is the Nyx Spatial Camera and Concept Nyx Companion. Nyx Spatial Camera is a future gesture and movement tracking sensor that can learn a user's expressions and mannerisms to create an authentic representation in the virtual mixed reality or virtual reality worlds. Dell says it's a step above existing things you'd face like a blank screen, empty seat, or headshot image. It is meant to pair up with Concept Nyx Companion, which is a lightweight tablet that can be viewed and accessed in Mixed Reality and Virtual Reality, so your content will be in place as you move between the virtual and physical worlds and your various tasks.

Again, these technologies covered under Nyx are nothing but a concept for now. Dell says it is focused on "developing the tools that will be needed to navigate these spaces." That includes UltraSharp conferencing monitors, and intelligent webcams with motion controls, or building on other existing technologies like 5G.