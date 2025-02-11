Dell G2725D gaming monitor $130 $200 Save $70 An affordable gaming monitor that's now even cheaper thanks to this special discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet at just $130. $130 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming monitor that won't leave a dent on your wallet, then this one from Dell is going to be a good option. Not only do you get plenty of screen real estate at 27 inches, but you also get excellent performance numbers as well like a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Perhaps the best part about this monitor is that it costs just $130 thanks to this fantastic deal from Amazon.

What's great about the Dell G2725D gaming monitor?

When it comes to the specifications of this monitor, you're getting 27-inch QHD resolution panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. As stated above, you also get a impressive 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, along with support for AMD FreeSync as well.

As far as other specs go, you're getting 99% sRGB color coverage, and a panel with TUV certification as well. When it comes to connectivity, you're getting two HDMI, one DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio jack, which is great if you want to connect multiple devices.

The reviews from Amazon are also pretty good as well, with over 4,000 review and a 4.5-star rating. The part here is that you can score an awesome discount on this monitor. While it's normally $200, it can now be had for far less, with a steep discount that drops it down to just $130.

It's a good price for a gaming monitor if you're looking for something affordable. Of course, you can always check out some of our other gaming monitor recommendations, but these will be priced considerably higher.