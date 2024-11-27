When Apple spearheaded the transition to Arm processors, a key benefit was that the cheapest machines ended up beating high-end x86 computers. We're now seeing the exact same thing happen with Windows on Arm thanks to the advent of Qualcomm Snapdragon X systems-on-a-chip. Only this time, Windows on Arm managed to do it better. The Dell Inspiron 14 5441 is a $750 laptop that brings all the benefits of Snapdragon X to midrange and budget laptop buyers while being the cheapest Snapdragon X laptop to date. That means it's cheaper than any M-series MacBook, too.

To hit that price point, there were compromises. I've been using the Dell Inspiron 14 for weeks, and the laptop display's horrible color accuracy was bad enough that I didn't even need a colorimeter to pick up on it. The chassis, while still premium feeling, can't compare with higher-priced laptops. The thing is, those things don't matter. Not compared to the excellent performance, battery life, and overall simplicity Windows on Arm laptops now provide. At this price, I'm not sure if I can recommend Intel or AMD laptops anymore.

About this review: Dell loaned us an Inspiron 14 laptop for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Starter laptop Dell Inspiron 14 (Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus) A great way to try Snapdragon X on a budget 7.5 / 10 $600 $800 Save $200 The Dell Inspiron 14 5441 is the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptop, starting at $750. It's not the fastest Snapdragon device, nor does it have the best hardware. However, the Dell Inspiron 14 has a sturdy and premium chassis, and picks up many of the Windows on Arm benefits — including excellent battery life and great performance on battery power. Pros Snapdragon X Plus SoC is quick and efficient

Most apps you need will run natively on Windows on Arm

Build quality is rock solid for a sub-$1,000 laptop Cons The display is unimpressive and has horrible color accuracy

Design is thicker and less attractive than the competition

Windows on Arm still has a few compatibility issues, specifically for gamers $800 at Dell $600 at Best Buy

Pricing, specs, and availability

Dell's Inspiron 14 5441 retails for $750, and that gets you a Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42-100) processor, 16GB of onboard memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. The upgrade to a 512GB SSD costs just $50 extra, so we recommend that model at a typical MSRP of $800. That's the model I reviewed, and surprisingly, it's already $200 off at Best Buy at the time of publishing. You can also find it on Dell's website and at other major online retailers.

Dell Inspiron 14 (Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus) CPU Snapdragon X Plus, X1P-42-100 GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display type Non-Touch, 16:10, 60Hz, WVA, IPS, 300 nit Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 1920x1200 RAM 16 GB: LPDDR5X, 8448 MT/s (onboard Storage 512 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD Battery 3 Cell, 54 Wh, integrated Charge speed 65W Ports 2x USB 4 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x 3.5mm jack Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam 1080p at 30 fps FHD RGB camera 720p at 30 fps IR camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 314 x 223.75 x 17.9mm Weight 3.37 lbs. Speakers Stereo speaker with Qualcomm Aqstic Speaker Max technology, speaker 2W x 2 Colors Titan Grey Expand

Design and ports

The bare minimum — but at this price point, that's enough

Close

The design of the Dell Inspiron 14 finds a solid middle ground. It's more premium and sturdy than the plastic laptops cheaper than it, but certainly isn't as fancy as laptops more expensive than it. You'll notice this most in the laptop's thickness, as it measures 17.9mm at its thickest point. Additionally, there's a bit of flex in the display housing. The construction features a lot of metal and the palm rests are rock solid, for what it's worth.

The reason to buy the Dell Inspiron 14 is to get a Snapdragon X Plus processor inside a more affordable package, not to get a particularly exciting laptop design.

In terms of ports and connectivity, the Dell Inspiron 14 also provides everything you need. There are two USB 4 Type-C ports that can be used for data and charging, but they're unfortunately both on the same side. There's also a microSD card slot, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. Wireless options include the latest WI-Fi 7 support and Bluetooth 5.4.

Most importantly, you should know that the Inspiron 14 5441's design is relatively unchanged from prior Inspiron and Inspiron Plus models. The reason to buy the Dell Inspiron 14 is to get a Snapdragon X Plus processor inside a more affordable package, not to get a particularly exciting laptop design.

Keyboard and touchpad

A keyboard with tons of travel and a clicky touchpad

It feels like Windows laptop keyboards are finally starting to improve. The Dell Inspiron 14 has a great keyboard with a good amount of travel, making for a more satisfying typing experience than, say, a MacBook. There's a Copilot key, of course, and this is a Copilot+ laptop. However, the key only brings up the progressive web app (PWA) version of the Copilot chatbot. It's not all that useful at the moment. While we're at it, I'll briefly mention that the Copilot+ software suite is lackluster at best, especially until Recall exits the beta testing stage.

The Dell Inspiron 14 has a great keyboard with a good amount of travel, making for a more satisfying typing experience than, say, a MacBook.

The touchpad isn't as fancy as the ones on a MacBook Air or Surface Laptop 7. It does have a more satisfying click than many Windows laptops I've tested in the past. After writing tens of thousands of words on the Dell Inspiron 14, I found myself enjoying the satisfying and responsive nature of both the keyboard and touchpad.

It's worth noting that the keyboard's travel might take a bit of getting used to, if you're someone who's used to typing on ultra low-profile keyboards, like those typically found on ultrabooks.

Display

It's the least color-accurate screen I've ever reviewed

At first glance, the display specifications for the Dell Inspiron 14 5441 look serviceable, and perhaps even good for this price point. It has a 14-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution. The display is only 60Hz, but that's perfectly fine for a productivity laptop like this one. The 300-nit brightness rating paired with a matte display finish makes the Dell Inspiron 14 easily visible in challenging lighting situations, such as in direct sunlight. So, where does the Dell Inspiron 14 go wrong?

The Dell Inspiron 14 falls short in color accuracy. I know what you're probably thinking — people who need color-accurate screens for their work probably aren't buying a $750 laptop, let alone a Windows on Arm laptop. The problem is, the laptop's color accuracy is bad enough that even casual users will pick up on it. Before even taking out my colorimeter, I noticed the laptop's wonky colors in everything from the Chrome toolbar to the XDA site colors. You know what these things are supposed to look like, and when a display doesn't correctly produce their colors, it's jarring — and it doesn't take an expert to notice.

My color tests confirmed every one of my suspicions. The Dell Inspiron 14 simply doesn't provide accurate color reproduction of a single color gamut. Unsurprisingly, it performs best in sRGB with 64% coverage. But most displays in 2024 offer full coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and the Dell Inspiron 14's performance here just how inaccurate its screen is.

Luckily, the display's peak brightness capabilities are much more promising. Dell advertises 300 nits peak brightness, and I recorded 277 nits in real-world usage — that's within the margin of error. As I mentioned previously, this laptop is visible outdoors thanks to the matte finish and the screen's brightness.

The problem is, the laptop's color accuracy is bad enough that even casual users will pick up on it.

I don't want to say the screen's color performance should be a dealbreaker. The bottom line is that poor color accuracy won't meaningfully impact the work and use cases for the overwhelming majority of people looking at the Dell Inspiron 14. However, it is something you'll notice, and you should think about how much this might bother you before you buy this laptop.

Performance

Surprisingly capable, even compared to Snapdragon X Elite laptops

The Dell Inspiron 14 is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus system-on-a-chip, and specifically the X1P-42-100 SKU. It's a Windows on Arm laptop, which means not every Windows app will run natively — or at all. The thinking is that, for most people, all their commonly-used apps will run natively and will be optimized for Windows on Arm. The rest will be emulated, but Microsoft has given ballpark figures in the past that estimate over 80% of users' apps are ready to run natively on Windows on Arm.

For me, that was much closer to 100%. The only app that I use regularly that doesn't have a Windows on Arm version is Lightroom, which performs decently with basic tasks but can struggle with some of the newer AI features. If any of my other apps didn't run natively, I didn't notice.

There are a few benefits to using a laptop powered by a Snapdragon X chip. For starters, you're going to get better performance than a comparable Intel or AMD laptop in native applications. You can see that for yourself in the benchmark tests below. We compared the Dell Inspiron 14 5441 to the Inspiron 14 Plus 7441, which is a higher-priced laptop released earlier this year that starts at $1,000 and includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. Despite costing $250 less, the Dell Inspiron 14 outpaces its higher-priced counterpart in single-core performance.

Dell Inspiron 14 (Snapdragon X Plus, X1P-42-100) Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 (Intel Core Ultra 7 155H) Asus Vivobook S 15 (Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100) Surface Laptop 7 (Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100) Geekbench 6 (single-core / multi-core) 2,356 / 11,042 2,185 / 11,181 2,430 / 14,447 2,803 / 14,497 Crossmark (overall) 1,249 N/A 1,209 1,558 Cinebench 2024 (single-core / multi-core) 104 / 687 100 / 630 108 / 961 124 / 972 3DMark Wild Life 11,421 N/A 16,772 16,878 Price $750 $1,000 $1,300 $1,000

I was also quite impressed to see how the Snapdragon X Plus, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, fared in comparison with Snapdragon X Elite systems. It actually performs almost as good as certain implementations of the Snapdragon X Elite processor in CPU-heavy workloads. The Snapdragon X Elite will crush the Snapdragon X Plus in graphics performance, though. It's also important to note that not all Snapdragon X processors perform equally; it's up to the OEM and specific device model. For example, you can see the Surface Laptop 7 demolishes the Dell Inspiron 14, and that's because its X1E-80-100 variant supports dual-core boost.

The efficiency of the Snapdragon X platform is also something that can't be understated. The Dell Inspiron 14 "just works," and I've tested enough laptops to know that the Snapdragon X Plus chip inside is the reason why. When you close it, the laptop goes to sleep. Open it up again, and the battery charge state will be exactly where you left it. The days of a Windows laptop dying unexpectedly in your backpack, or having a kernel panic because you used the wrong power adapter, are over. Well, they're over if you use a Qualcomm laptop instead of an Intel or AMD one.

Battery life is expectedly excellent. I got through a full day of writing, browsing the web, and editing photos — about 10 hours of constant work — on a single charge. I didn't have to bring a charger with me while on the plane or to the local coffee shop. In fact, I started to forget about charging entirely. Windows on Arm, and more specifically, Snapdragon X, will give you a lifestyle change. You don't need to be envious of Apple silicon Macs anymore.

Should you buy the Dell Inspiron 14 5441?