Key Takeaways The Dell Inspiron 14 is a budget-friendly laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, making it a good choice for those new to Windows on Arm.

With a limited-time offer, you can get the Dell Inspiron 14 for just $350, a $250 discount from its usual price of $600, and also receive four months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

This laptop offers impressive features such as a thin and light design, up to 16 hours of battery life, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 14-inch FHD display, and multiple ports for connectivity.

Dell Inspiron 14 (2023, Qualcomm) $350 $600 Save $250 The Arm-powered Dell Inspiron 14 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM for a very low price. If you just want to dip your toes into Windows on Arm, it's an excellent choice. $350 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a great new everyday laptop with really long battery life, you might want to check out the Dell Inspiron 14. Thanks to an offer from the folks at Qualcomm, you can combine Best Buy's ongoing sale on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 version of the device with an additional $100 discount for becoming a Snapdragon Insider to get the device for just $350. That's a really steep and rare discount of $250 since this device usually retails for $600. Keep in mind, though, that this promotion only forms from July 24 to July 30, and codes will be limited!

To take advantage of this offer, you can head over to the Snapdragon Insider website and provide your first name, last name, email address, country or location, and zip code, as well as your interests. You should then be emailed the promotional code that can be used at checkout when you purchase the Dell Inspiron 14 through Best Buy with the link at the start of this article. As a bonus, you even get access to four months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Powered by the Arm-based Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, there's a lot that's great about this laptop. This is a thin and light fanless device that ruins quietly, helping you get up to 16 hours of video playback before the battery runs dry. You also get 8GB of RAM under the hood, and 256GB of SSD storage. Note that the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip is a bit older as the 8cx Gen 3 is already out there, but for everyday computing and tasks like web browsing, this Dell laptop will speed you through your day. It also has a fantastic 14-inch FHD 1920x1080 display and a 1080p webcam. Ports are pretty great, too, including two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader