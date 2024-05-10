Key Takeaways The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus with Snapdragon X Elite processor features different ports, still maintains high-end design.

Next-generation Dell XPS 13 model may come with Snapdragon X Elite or Intel Core Ultra chips for better AI performance.

With Snapdragon laptops gaining prestige, upcoming event may reveal more devices from Microsoft, Asus, and Lenovo.

We're only 10 days away from the big May 20th event where Microsoft and Qualcomm will fully unveil the first wave of AI PCs with Snapdragon X processors, and the leaks and teases are starting to pile up. This time, it's Dell's turn to have its first Snapdragon X Elite laptop revealed in leaked images.

That laptop is reportedly the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, a fairly high-end model in the company's lineup, and it's looking pretty good. We also get a glimpse at a supposed new Dell XPS 13 Plus model, though it's not clear yet what will power it.

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus goes Snapdragon

We've recently reviewed the Inspiron 14 Plus here at XDA, but so far, it's only been available with Intel processors. It's a great laptop that's not aimed at the more premium segment, but definitely sits at the high-end of Dell's range. The purported QUalcomm version uncovered by Windows Report doesn't look too different, but it appears to have different ports. The report indicates two USB-C ports, one USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot, but the Intel variant also featured HDMI.

Related Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 review: Making the right compromises for the right price In the battle between budget and specs, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 is a solid contender.

Aside from the design, we know that this Inspiron 14 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon X Elite because the device leaked in Geekbench benchmark results at the end of April (spotted by Windows Latest), so it should be all but confirmed. Aside from the ports and the processor inside of it, it's hard to say what else will be different with the Inspiron 14 Plus.

There's a Dell XPS 13 Plus?

When Dell introduced its new XPS lineup for 2024 at CES, the new Dell XPS 13 basically replaced the XPS 13 Plus of the past two years. However, images of a new XPS 13-inch laptop have been spotted, too. The laptop looks basically identical to the model that's already available, so it's unclear what might be new about this one.

It's certainly possible that Dell is planning to introduce a Plus model with a Snapdragon X Elite, and that would be excellent news for Qualcomm. So far, the only premium devices we've heard of featuring this chip are the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6, so this would give Snapdragon laptops a bit more prestige. It's also possible that it will come with Intel Core Ultra chips, but if that's the case, it would likely be featuring next-generation models based on the Lunar Lake architecture, which will enable much better AI performance.

However, specs for this model remain unconfirmed, so we'll have to wait a while longer to find out. That being said, we're only a few days away from a big Snapdragon blowout, and by then we'll know a lot more about the upcoming Snapdragon laptops. In addition to Microsoft, Asus has already publicly announced its presence at the event, too, and a Lenovo laptop has also leaked.