Dell Inspiron 15 $330 $600 Save $270 The Dell Inspiron offers an impressive touchscreen display, plenty of power with its AMD Ryzen processor, and now comes in at just $330 for a limited time. $330 at Best Buy

This is the laptop you want if you're looking for something that has a large touchscreen and plenty of power for everyday tasks. While there are a lot of great affordable laptop options, Dell has cemented the reliability of the Inspiron line over the past couple of decades, making it an excellent choice for most PC users.

Although the laptop is already quite affordable, we're now seeing a massive discount that knocks 45% off its retail price, dropping it down to just $330 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about buying a new laptop for work or school, this one is going to be it.

What's great about the Dell Inspiron 15?

Sometimes, you just need a laptop that's going to get the work done without costing a lot of money. This Dell Inspiron 15 is exactly that, costing just $330 and being powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 processor. In addition, you get 8GB and 512GB of internal storage.

While not the fastest laptop you can buy, it's going to be great for school work, the office, and browsing the web. Although it does seem like a basic laptop, you get little touches here and there that elevate the experience.

First, the laptop has a touchscreen. This means that you can tap and poke your way around Windows and other apps, making it easy and convenient to interact with content. Furthermore, the laptop has plenty of ports for connectivity with USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI.

Of course, you'll be able to connect wirelessly to networks and other devices using Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth. Most importantly, you get a large space for the keyboard, which is comfortable. Overall, you're getting a solid laptop.