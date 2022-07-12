You can get the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 with a Core i7 for $200 off with this Prime Day deal

It’s not often that we get to see a current-generation product get discounted, but Prime Day is the time for great deals. Thanks to a Best Buy Prime Day deal, you can get $200 off the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1, and while this may not be quite as flashy as the Dell XPS 13 Plus, you’re getting a whole lot of laptop for the $1,049.99 price tag.

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 already comes packing Intel’s 12th-generation processors, specifically an Intel Core i7-1260P. That’s a powerful 28W processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, and it’s going to give you a lot of performance for all kinds of productivity tasks. Not only that, the laptop includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD; so you’ve got everything you need for a great experience in terms of performance. This is a top-tier laptop.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Making it even more appealing is the large 16-inch display, which comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio, something you don’t see all that often in the Inspiron family. A tall aspect ratio like this makes it ideal for productivity, and the 16-inch size gives you a big canvas for your open apps, so multitasking is even easier. The resolution is Full HD+, which isn’t mind-blowing, but it’s a very good panel all the same. And of course, it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can rotate the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet, an ideal setup for drawing or writing down notes. On top of that, the laptop has a Full HD webcam, which even Dell’s flagship XPS laptops still don’t have. It’s just a great laptop all around.

It even has a solid supply of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader. The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is already a solid laptop for its original $1,249.99 price tag, and with this Prime Day deal, it’s even more tempting.